Riviera Partners Answers Increased Demand for Tech Leadership with New COO Ryan Giordano and Acquisition of Tech and Blockchain Specialty Firm WorthyWorks

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK , June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leader in technology-assisted retained search for senior engineering and product talent, today announced two strategic moves to help the company scale in response to high demand for its services. Riviera named Ryan Giordano as Chief Operating Officer, strengthening the firm’s operational structure to support its rapid growth. The firm also completed the acquisition of New York based WorthyWorks , led by founder Kyle Langworthy, that specializes in searches for engineering and product leaders within the blockchain ecosystem.



/EIN News/ -- “We are in a phase of hyper-innovation in the technology market,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners. “Established companies are embarking on digital transformation initiatives while startups and growth companies are embracing new technologies and approaches to deliver better products, faster. Tech is the fastest growing segment of the $16B recruiting market with 12 million jobs in the U.S. We are experiencing the highest demand for our services in our history. Adding experienced operators like Ryan and Kyle helps us scale to meet the demand. We intend to continue to lead this market in focused search services for tech leaders.”

Chief Operating Officer Post Supports Rapid Growth

Ryan Giordano joins Riviera’s executive leadership team, and will head the firm’s Operations, Customer Success, and Analytics initiatives with a focus on enabling scale and unlocking business insights to support growth. Ryan brings broad experience in start-up to multi-billion-dollar organizations across SaaS, platform, hard-goods, subscription, and marketplace (e.g. gig-economy) models. As COO, Ryan will oversee the development of systems, business practices, tools and training to ensure that Riviera’s rapid growth is efficient and that the company can scale to meet its market opportunity.

“After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled to add Ryan to our ranks,” commented Hunsinger. “Ryan’s operational expertise, strong analytics acumen and modern approach to business practices and systems will ensure that we scale appropriately and create the greatest amount of value for our clients and stakeholders.”

WorthyWorks Brings Blockchain and Machine Learning Specialty

WorthyWorks brings a broad network of client and candidate connections to the Riviera family. Kyle and his team have a track record of successful placements of tech and product leaders in start-ups to mid-stage growth companies in New York, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Denver, Mexico City, London and Paris. The firm has developed a deep understanding of the specialized needs of companies participating in machine learning and blockchain ecosystems with successes at companies including Axoni, BitGo, bitFlyer, Bitso, CoinDesk, CoinList, Curv, Genesis Global Trading, Horizen, MakerDAO, ShapeShift and others.

“We are engaged in more active searches for senior tech leaders than at any other time in our history,” continued Hunsinger. “The addition of Kyle will increase the ability for our New York office to meet the demand for our services in the area. New York is a vibrant tech hub requiring deep understanding of important technologies like blockchain, machine learning, and cloud infrastructure as well as the ability to navigate and fully participate in the New York tech community. We welcome WorthyWorks to our exceptional New York team.”

Founded in 2002, Riviera provides full-stack, technology-enabled Recruiting and Advisory Services focused exclusively on the three pillars of software development and delivery; design, product management and engineering. Riviera brings an innovative approach to an evolving industry, combining insights from years of recruiting expertise with a sophisticated technology platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best fit for a company's specific needs. Based in San Francisco with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Bozeman, the firm is recognized by leading venture capitalists and technology innovators for its efficient and effective recruiting process. The firm has placed candidates in leading financial services, consumer products, technology, and manufacturing companies in markets that include San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Austin and Southern California. For more information, visit rivierapartners.com .

