Future Farm's Cherry Wine Hemp-for-Wellness Seedlings Ready for Transplanting to the Field

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the indoor cultivation stage of its 2019 hemp-for-wellness crop. Nearly 200,000 seedlings are now ready to be transplanted from the Company’s facility in Belfast, Maine to a 100-acre field in Hersey, Maine.



Future Farm continues to expect that the 2019 crop will yield over 130,000 pounds of biomass. The carefully controlled indoor propagation effort allows the transplanting to occur at the optimal time, despite an extraordinarily wet winter and spring. The timing will position the seedlings to mature into healthy plants yielding a high percentage of CBD and other valuable compounds.

The Company will process the biomass from the crop with the help of its valued processing providers. As a result, Future Farm expects to offer product manufacturers premium quality distillates, isolates, extracts, water soluble products and much sought after zero THC products.

According to Zachary Lapan and Nate Gray, the managers of the growing operation, "With our inaugural 2018 harvest and processing under our belts, and applying valuable lessons learned, we are confident that the 2019 crop will be outstanding."

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company’s mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm’s scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

