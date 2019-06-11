Saputo Renews Commitment of Over $2.1 Million to the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie:

Building on 10 years of working together for a healthier Québec

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or the “Company”) (TSX: SAP) is pleased to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie (GDPL), a non-profit organization representing one of the largest health movements in Québec. To support this societal change of adopting a healthy lifestyle, Saputo is contributing more than $2.1 million over four years to fund two signature events: La Course, a 270-km youth running relay, and the 1000 KM cycling relay, the upcoming edition of which is taking place from June 13 to 16, 2019.

Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, affirms "Saputo is delighted to renew this long-term partnership. We are committed to promoting healthy lifestyle habits for our employees and our communities, and the GDPL helps us deliver on this promise. Our employees embrace the principles of active living and this is a wonderful forum for them to do so in a way that betters the community at large.”

Pierre Lavoie, Founder of the GDPL, said “Saputo has been with us since the beginning. Their support has been steadfast in helping us focus on our mission to get people moving. In 2018 alone, we had over 527,000 participants take part in our challenges and I am thrilled to further pursue our adventure towards a healthier Québec with Saputo and their employees by our side."

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, the Company strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations that promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/our-promise/community .

