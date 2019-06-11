Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference at 1:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in New York, NY

at 1:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in New York, NY JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in New York, NY

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce has three development-stage programs: its two clinical product candidates, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-1 and for potential use in combination with Jounce’s pipeline of future product candidates, and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2) that is currently in the IND-enabling phase. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor Contact:

Komal Joshi

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

(857) 320-2523

kjoshi@jouncetx.com

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

The Yates Network

(617) 460-3579

gina@theyatesnetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.