Advan Research foot traffic covers 2,000 tickers of which 1,365 publicly traded

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research Corporation, the leading geolocation data provider in the financial industry, released its latest Foot Traffic and Truck datasets, measuring traffic in consumer facing locations, factories, storage facilities and distribution centers of over 2,000 companies, of which over 1,365 are publicly traded. The panel consists of approximately 200 million cellphone devices, including 50% of the cellphones and trucks in the US, and contains 4 years of history.

“We just completed a massive data cleaning exercise of manually reviewing more than half a million geofences and adding coverage of 376 companies, in our ongoing effort to provide unique and uncorrelated alpha signals using foot traffic computed from cellphone location data,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan’s founder and CEO.

In addition to these precomputed company metrics, Advan also provides custom traffic and cross-traffic analyses on any point of interest, from truck deliveries between warehouses to true trade areas of real estate locations.

“Both Quantitative as well as Fundamental investors have been the focus of this latest release, in which we not only added hundreds of new tickers, but materially increased the quality of our existing coverage,” said Grigoris Reppas, Advan’s COO.

About Advan

Advan processes 8 billion daily foot traffic observations using 1,500 cellphone applications, over 1.5 million manually geofenced locations of 2,052 companies, including 1,365 publicly traded tickers across all sectors. Advan guarantees 99.5% accuracy of geofences in 1.2 million locations of 1,541 brands, and computes 20 years of weather data across all its locations and companies.



Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us

