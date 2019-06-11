ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, has entered into an agreement to continue providing janitorial solutions for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home ballpark of the Nationals, the city’s Major League Baseball team.



“Washington, D.C. is filled with landmarks and attractions, but Nationals Park is one place locals and visitors alike come together to enjoy one of our nation’s favorite sports. We partner with Nationals Park to provide their patrons with an exceptional experience,” said Art Rodriguez, Vice President of Operations, Business & Industry at ABM. “It’s our job to sweat the small stuff so our clients don’t have to.”

Opened in 2008, 41,000-seat Nationals Park was the nation’s first major LEED-certified professional sports stadium. Since ABM began its partnership with Nationals Park, the facility has served as host to major industry events including the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. ABM services include components that further the stadium’s green operations and goals.

“We choose to work with ABM because their dedicated team goes above and beyond to support our needs, and even anticipate them before they arise -- both in the day-to-day and during critical events,” said Jonathan Stahl, Vice President, Ballpark Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Nationals.

For more information about ABM’s offerings for sports and entertainment facilities, visit https://www.abm.com/sports-entertainment/ .

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

