Tempus and Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. Launch Effort to Enhance The Cancer Genome Atlas

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data at scale announced today that it was selected by Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. (Leidos Biomed) to abstract and structure follow-up clinical data for The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Project for submission to the National Cancer Institute’s Genomic Data Commons (GDC).



/EIN News/ -- There are 230 distinct investigators that contributed samples to TCGA, with 10,000 cases represented by 100 contributing institutions. While the genomic data from TCGA has been transformative for research, continuing to enrich the dataset can increase its usefulness for researchers and clinicians. To make the TCGA resource even more useful, Tempus is working with Leidos Biomed on behalf of the NCI to obtain up-to-date medical records for clinical data abstraction.

As part of this collaboration, Tempus will reach out to these contributors and/or their institutions to obtain up-to-date medical records for clinical data abstraction. Then, using its Tempus O platform, which employs a sophisticated combination of technologies, such as optical character recognition and natural language processing algorithms, along with qualified healthcare professionals, Tempus will clean and structure the collected data, which will then get paired with the corresponding molecular data. This 'upgraded' TCGA dataset will then be made publicly available for researchers around the world, as the current TCGA data is today.

“A current limitation of the TCGA’s genomic dataset is the modest amount of follow-up clinical data that is available,” said Kevin White, President of Tempus. “We are pleased to support the NCI and the many medical centers whose investigators have contributed to TCGA, and we are eager to integrate these important datasets in pursuit of research and improved patient care.”

“We chose Tempus for this task because of their track record of successful partnerships with NCI designated cancer centers and their advanced technology for abstracting the required clinical data for this project,” said Nancy Roche, Director, Leidos Biomed Biospecimen Research Group.

The TCGA genomic dataset is a landmark cancer genomics program that has molecularly characterized over 20,000 primary cancer and matched normal samples spanning 33 cancer types. This joint effort between the National Cancer Institute and the National Human Genome Research Institute began in 2006.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful. We enable physicians to deliver personalized care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data to empower physicians and researchers to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the health care industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.

Leidos Biomed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos and operates the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute. The Frederick National Lab is dedicated to improving human health through discovery and innovation in the biomedical sciences, focusing on cancer, AIDS, and emerging infectious diseases.

About the Frederick National Lab

The Frederick National Lab is dedicated to improving human health through discovery and innovation in the biomedical sciences, focusing on cancer, AIDS, and emerging infectious diseases. The lab is headquartered 50 miles north of Washington, D.C., in Frederick, MD., and is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

