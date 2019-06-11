Vladimir Suàrez, Corporate Stays CEO, Announces the Company’s Expansion to Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia , June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Stays is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Signature Collection destination: Halifax. Atlantic Canada is in a growing trend over the past years due to the many industries establishing themselves in the area such as: Manufacturing, Insurance, Construction and Production & Film. In view of the market opportunity and the high demand for corporate housing, Corporate Stays executives decided to tap into that market in 2019. This decision is aligned with the company’s goal of establishing Corporate Stays as Canada’s Corporate Housing Leader.



/EIN News/ -- The first building, now part of Corporate Stays portfolio in Atlantic Canada is The Roy . Located in the heart of downtown Halifax, The Roy is a modern new landmark. The 22-storey, ultra-luxurious condominium features elegant interior designs, contemporary style, and unrivaled views of both downtown Halifax and waterfront. All one and two-bedroom units will be furnished by Casa Suarez and will be available as of June, 2019.

Following Corporate Stays value proposition to provide a home-like experience, guests will have access to the building amenities such as a rooftop terrace, a pool, BBQs, a fully equipped gym, as well as 24-hour surveillance.

“The main goal in Halifax is to establish Corporate Stays footprint by providing outstanding service and functional accommodation for business travelers. Having our own furniture supplier, Casa Suarez, and a competent Operations team, also facilitated the decision of expanding to Atlantic Canada. This expansion will consolidate Corporate Stays as Canada’s Corporate Housing Leader from Coast to Coast” - Vladimir Suàrez, Chief Executive Officer at Corporate Stays.

The company's ​unparalleled​ ​corporate rentals​ ​are​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​experienced ​property​ ​managers, ​ ​and​ ​a​ ​24/7​ ​multilingual concierge​ ​team. Corporate Stays focuses on launching apartments in prime locations so that guests can have the best experience when staying with them. The apartments are furnished exclusively with Casa Suarez furniture and guests can rely on the Corporate Stays team throughout their stay, with the complimentary concierge service only a quick phone call away.

About Corporate Stays

Founded in 2008, Corporate Stays offers highly personalized corporate housing experiences for business travellers across the globe, including complimentary concierge and international guest support in their Signature Collection locations. A competent staff of expert corporate housing specialists and property partners work tirelessly to manage and maintain their variety of handpicked furnished apartments found across the globe, with acute attention to detail for each one. Every Corporate Stays location provides the highest tiers of comfort, amenities, and proximity, giving their guests a home-like experience.

Contact:

Frederic Aouad - Corporate Stays CSO

frederic.aouad@corporatestays.com



