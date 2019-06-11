Global Medical Equipment Cables and Leads Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments/Application Areas:

Pacemaker

Defibrillator

EEG

ECG



The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cables Unlimited (US)

ConMed Corporation (US)

Flexible Wire and Cable, Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Medtronic, Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Sorin Group Cardiac Rhythm Management (US)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (US)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment

ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market

EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market

Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth

Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory

Growth Drivers and Market Trends

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable Leads

Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads

Portable Devices Drive Growth

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

2. Product Overview



Leads

Type of Leads

Braided Leads

How Braided Leads Work

Spring Coil Myocardial Leads

How Spring Coil Myocardial Leads are Made

Transvenous Lead

Spring Coil Endocardial Leads

Alloys Used in Endocardial Lead

The Lead Sheath

Overview of Application Areas

Pacemakers

Placing a Pacemaker

Pacemaker Leads

Defibrillator

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Development of Electrocardiogram

Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

Orthogonal Frank Lead System

Definition of ECG Leads

Amplifier Design

Electrodes and Leads in ECG

Lead-Fail Detection

Electrocardiographic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

The Electrocardiogram (ECG) Acquisition System

Clinical 12-Lead System

Vectorcardiogram (VCG)

3-Lead System

12-Lead ECG Machines

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography

Epilepsy

Structural Lesions

Infections

Head Injuries

Coma and Brain Death

Metabolic Disorders

Cerebrovascular Disorders

Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring

Sleep Therapy

Migraine

Alzheimer Disease

Higher Cognitive Functions

3. Product Introductions/Innovations



Abbott Obtains FDA Approval for MR-Conditional Labeling for Tendril Pacing Leads

BIOTRONIK Introduces Smallest MR Conditional Pacing Lead

LEMO and Northwire Unveils Medical Cable and Connector Solutions

St. Jude Medical Announces Approval and Launch of three New Quartet LV leads

St. Jude Medical's Optisure Dual Coil Defibrillation Leads is Now Class 1 Advisory

Boston Receives FDA Approval for INGEVITY MRI Pacing Leads

DSM Obtains FDA Clearance for Dyneema Purity Radiopaque Cerclage Cable

Segue Manufacturing Services Expands Medical Cable Assembly Capabilities

4. Focus on Select Global Players



5. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)



The United States (44)

Canada (2)

Japan (2)

Europe (13)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)



