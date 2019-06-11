Global Medical Equipment Cables and Leads Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments/Application Areas:
- Pacemaker
- Defibrillator
- EEG
- ECG
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- Cables Unlimited (US)
- ConMed Corporation (US)
- Flexible Wire and Cable, Inc. (US)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Medtronic, Inc. (US)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Sorin Group Cardiac Rhythm Management (US)
- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (US)
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment
- ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market
- EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market
- Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth
- Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory
- Growth Drivers and Market Trends
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable Leads
- Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
- Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
- Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads
- Portable Devices Drive Growth
- Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
- Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
- Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
- Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
2. Product Overview
- Leads
- Type of Leads
- Braided Leads
- How Braided Leads Work
- Spring Coil Myocardial Leads
- How Spring Coil Myocardial Leads are Made
- Transvenous Lead
- Spring Coil Endocardial Leads
- Alloys Used in Endocardial Lead
- The Lead Sheath
- Overview of Application Areas
- Pacemakers
- Placing a Pacemaker
- Pacemaker Leads
- Defibrillator
- Electrocardiogram (ECG)
- Development of Electrocardiogram
- Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads
- Orthogonal Frank Lead System
- Definition of ECG Leads
- Amplifier Design
- Electrodes and Leads in ECG
- Lead-Fail Detection
- Electrocardiographic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- The Electrocardiogram (ECG) Acquisition System
- Clinical 12-Lead System
- Vectorcardiogram (VCG)
- 3-Lead System
- 12-Lead ECG Machines
- Electroencephalography (EEG)
- Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography
- Epilepsy
- Structural Lesions
- Infections
- Head Injuries
- Coma and Brain Death
- Metabolic Disorders
- Cerebrovascular Disorders
- Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
- Sleep Therapy
- Migraine
- Alzheimer Disease
- Higher Cognitive Functions
3. Product Introductions/Innovations
- Abbott Obtains FDA Approval for MR-Conditional Labeling for Tendril Pacing Leads
- BIOTRONIK Introduces Smallest MR Conditional Pacing Lead
- LEMO and Northwire Unveils Medical Cable and Connector Solutions
- St. Jude Medical Announces Approval and Launch of three New Quartet LV leads
- St. Jude Medical's Optisure Dual Coil Defibrillation Leads is Now Class 1 Advisory
- Boston Receives FDA Approval for INGEVITY MRI Pacing Leads
- DSM Obtains FDA Clearance for Dyneema Purity Radiopaque Cerclage Cable
- Segue Manufacturing Services Expands Medical Cable Assembly Capabilities
4. Focus on Select Global Players
5. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)
- The United States (44)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (13)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (4)
- - The United Kingdom (3)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emdhuc
