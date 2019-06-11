Canoe Financial announces Fiera Capital as new subadvisor for its U.S. equity mandate

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial is pleased to announce a name change and a new sub-advisor to strengthen its U.S. equity offering. On June 24, 2019, Canoe U.S. Equity Income Portfolio Class will be renamed Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class and the sub-advisor of the fund will change to Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera Capital”) on or about the same date.



Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class will be managed by Fiera Capital’s Global Equity team, led by Nadim Rizk. The fund will also employ a unique risk overlay strategy to minimize drawdowns, managed by Fiera Capital’s Systematic Investment Strategies team.

“Canoe’s retail partnership with Fiera Capital continues to strengthen,” says Darcy Hulston, President and CEO of Canoe Financial. “Canoe is a firm that takes pride in our active management, and we are very excited to be able to offer this unique mandate with the active management capabilities of Nadim and his team, coupled with the risk management capabilities of the Systematic Investment Strategies team.

Mr. Hulston further added, “As market volatility continues to increase, so too will the need for proven portfolio management expertise and strategies to mitigate risk. Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class will offer both.”

“Fiera Capital and Canoe remain well aligned on the needs of Canadian investors, and are committed to maximizing the value proposition to advisors and their clients through the combination of their respective strengths in investment product management, development and distribution,” said Jean-Philippe Lemay, President and COO of Fiera Capital’s Canadian Division.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $5.7 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe has offices in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital’s depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company’s U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .





