NYC Amenity Firm URBN Playground Launches White Label Concierge App and Butler Service for the Luxury Residential Market, continuing the hotelification of multifamily residential

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boutique amenity consulting and management firm URBN Playground today launched its own white label concierge app on the Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, with plans to expand nationally in the summer, debuting at the NAA’s Apartmentalize Conference in Denver on June 26.



/EIN News/ -- Birthed out of a niche that company founders Jeremy Brutus and Amy Blitz saw in the market, the app can be customized for each client’s needs. The app offers amenity booking features, appointment reminders, a built-in chat service for custom requests and to easily connect with a human assistant, and multiple options to brand the app by building and globally across different properties. Customized requests such as arranging a Rolls Royce can also be configured as part of the app’s booking features.

“We see this as the perfect complement to our existing portfolio of business serving luxury residential and multifamily properties, and managing their entire amenities package for them, from program design to staffing,” explained Brutus. “The decision to extend our service package to technology was a natural one, as we increasingly are seeing the need for a simple and easy way to connect residents with the services and amenities provided by the building.”

Development for the app took twelve months, helmed by an experienced team of software engineers, led by Gloria Jacobs. The team brought with them strong experience in developing technology for large corporations and young, fast-growing startups, including Motorola, iMentor , and Find Your Trainer , along with deep expertise in end-to-end software development and new technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Blitz, who leads the customer-centric amenities community-building programs for URBN Playground, is excited about the possibilities the app will bring in scaling up their service offerings. “Technology - implemented right and combined with excellent service - will become a key differentiator for buildings in driving sales and lease renewals,” she said. “We believe our unique advantage is having built a well-rounded team with a strong background in hospitality and fitness programming, combined with deep expertise in technology. This allows us to combine a relentless focus on service with an equally strong focus on end-to-end user experience.”

In addition to offering the app to its existing clients, the company is looking to expand nationally and introduce these services to the multifamily industry, which would provide access to hundreds of properties, each of which could potentially use the app for a different purpose.

About URBN Playground

Founded in 2016, URBN Playground is a full-service hospitality management and technology firm headquartered in New York City, and is built on its co-founders’ passion for putting the human touch into amenity management. URBN Playground focuses on designing and delivering curated experiences, lifestyles, and moments that build connection and community – within cities, neighborhoods, and buildings. For more information, please visit www.urbnplayground.com .

