DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Provides Acquisitions Update and Announces Upcoming Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN-TSX) (“REIT”, “Dream Industrial”, or the “Trust”) announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of a 264,000 square foot logistics facility located at 8820 Smith’s Mills Road, Columbus, Ohio, on June 4, 2019. The purchase price before transaction costs was US$23.8 million representing a going-in capitalization rate (“cap rate”) of 6.5% with 2.5% annual contractual rent growth embedded in the current leases. Built in 2017, this high-quality multi-tenant property has a clear height of 30 feet and is fully leased with a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The property is situated in the New Albany International Business Park, one of the largest master-planned business parks in the United States (“U.S.”) and is adjacent to 8860 and 9000 Smith’s Mill Road, which the Trust acquired as part of its initial expansion into Columbus in 2018. The Greater Columbus industrial market serves as a major logistics node for the U.S. mid-west with nearly 60% of the North American population located within a one-day drive from Columbus. The market has a low vacancy rate of 3.9%1 (0.6% vacancy in the north-east submarket where the property is located) and benefits from attractive labour and living costs.

“We are pleased to add this strategically located asset which enhances our position in the attractive Columbus industrial market,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our Columbus portfolio now comprises 15 well-located properties with 2.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. We look forward to adding further scale here as well as in our other Canadian and U.S. target markets, consistent with our strategy to grow the REIT and enhance overall portfolio quality.”

Additional Scale in Ontario – The Trust has also waived all conditions on a property located in the Greater Toronto Area. The purchase price is expected to be approximately $7 million, representing an anticipated going-in cap rate of approximately 5.6%. 333 Wyecroft Road is a multi-tenant property that comprises 43,000 square feet, located in Oakville and in close proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Way highway. The small bay building is fully occupied with a weighted average lease term of 4.0 years. Closing is expected to be later this month.

Acquisition Pipeline Update - The Trust continues to pursue acquisitions in its target markets in Ontario, Québec and the U.S., with approximately $200 million of assets in its pipeline.

Inclusion in FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series – On June 7, 2019, FTSE Russell announced that Dream Industrial will be added to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series after the close of trading on June 21, 2019, as part of its quarterly review.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 245 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising over 24 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca .

1 CBRE Columbus Industrial Marketview, Q1 2019



