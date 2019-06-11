Clikia Corp. Secures 50-Year Lease at Ankeny (Iowa) Regional Airport (KIKV) for Planned Hanger; St. Croix Jet Charter to Use Ankeny Facility to Control Layover Costs While Providing Service to Nearby Locales

/EIN News/ -- Trego, WI, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA) today announced that it has secured a 50-year lease at Ankeny (Iowa) Regional Airport (KIKV), on which it intends to construct a 13,000 square foot hanger for use by its St. Croix Jet Charter service. KIKV is a busy general aviation airport located less than 10 miles north of Downtown Des Moines. Once built, the company’s Ankeny facility will provide the initial satellite location available to St. Croix Jet Charter, as it seeks to expand its sphere of operations beyond the Wisconsin area. Over time, the company expects that the Ankeny facility would include a branch logistics location of its planned St. Croix Aircraft Maintenance operations in Wisconsin.



CLKA’s CEO, Dean Sukowatey, stated, “We are extremely pleased to have secured a long-term lease at a quality general aviation airport like IKV. We are currently in the process of securing the financing necessary to construct our planned Ankeny facility which we hope to have completed by the end of the third quarter.” Mr. Sukowatey continued, “Our plan to establish multiple company-owned facilities for St. Croix Jet Charter will serve to place this service in a position of garnering extremely enthusiastic customer responses and, we believe, repeat business.”

About Clikia Corp.

Clikia Corp. recently adopted a new business plan that calls for it to establish a private jet charter operation, an aircraft maintenance business, an aircraft sales and brokerage operation and an online aircraft parts store based in Wisconsin.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Clikia Corp. Investor Relations investor@clikiacorp.com



