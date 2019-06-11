VitalHub Holds First MCAP User Group Conference at Canada House in UK

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it will be holding its first MCAP user conference in the United Kingdom on June 13, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- The conference will be held at Canada House, Trafalgar Square, Pall Mall E London, SW1Y 5BJ U.K., and will run from 10AM until 3:30PM. The conference is aimed at promoting opportunities for collaboration and sharing of best practices among users of MCAP, VitalHub’s proprietary patient flow decision support solution. The Company plans to use the conference to share future direction and products plans with its users on a go-forward basis.

Notably, the conference will feature a keynote address by Nigel Edwards—a health policy researcher, and Chief Executive at the Nuffield Trust. Nigel was formerly an expert advisor with KPMG’s Global Centre of Excellence for Health and Life Sciences, a Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund. He was Policy Director of the NHS Confederation for 11 years.

Further, the conference will include a panel discussion surrounding the merits and use of patient flow solutions and clinical utilization reviews, which will feature leading global consulting firms, including Mckinsey & Co, PwC, Ernst & Young, Capita, PA Consulting, GE Healthcare, PPL Consulting, and 2020 Delivery.

VitalHub’s licensing of the MCAP product continues to demonstrate strong growth, and the product currently has 18 clients, representing 52 hospitals, and over 10,000 patient beds. Additionally, VitalHub subsidiary—the Oak Group—has completed 200 patient flow performance reviews across five different countries using the MCAP solution.

“We are excited to engage with all of our MCAP users at Canada House,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We have had so many good implementations of our recently-acquired subsidiary’s (The Oak Group) products, notably MCAP. We look forward to the opportunity to facilitate our users sharing best practices, and helping us to continually improve the utility of the products and the client experience.”

