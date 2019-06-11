Gamification and Other Strategies for Merchants to Enhance Customer Loyalty, 2019 - Customer Loyalty Leads to Incremental Visits and More Spending
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification and Other Strategies for Merchants to Enhance Customer Loyalty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most studies find that merchants spend at least five times more to gain a new customer than to keep an existing one. Further, higher customer retention typically leads to greater business profits. A new research report, Gamification and Other Strategies for Merchants to Enhance Customer Loyalty, assesses different types of customer loyalty programs across various retail verticals and discusses key success factors for merchants to act upon.
Getting shoppers to keep coming back is critical for both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce in the retail world. Consumers can choose among a variety of competing brands, and engaging loyalty programs are often a differentiating factor encouraging continued patronage, commented the author of this report.
Highlights of this research report include:
- How loyalty program structure influences customer loyalty
- Integrated features that increase loyalty programs' success
- Gamification methods that drive customer engagement
- Vertical markets that have highest customer participation in loyalty programs
- The role that mobile apps play in keeping consumers' attention
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
- Customer Loyalty Programs Have Evolved
Structure of Loyalty Program Influences Customer Participation
- Frequency/Number of Visits
- Cash Back and Deposits
- Points and Tiers
- Membership/Subscription
- Contests/Challenges
Strategic Options for Customer Loyalty Programs
- In-house
- Multi-Brand
- Co-Brand Card
- Private Label Card
- Coalition
- Cross-Brand
Gamification Drives Customer Engagement
Loyalty Programs Vary Among Verticals
- QSRs, Fast Casual Dining, and Cinemas: Let the Games Begin!
- C-stores/Gas Stations: Quick Stops Lead to Rewards
- Travel: Airline Loyalty Programs Take Off
- Department Stores/Mainline Retailers
- Grocery/Pharmacies
Mobile Apps Have Enhanced Customer Loyalty Programs
- Rewards Devaluation Become a Reality
- Loyalty Programs Produce Rich Customer Data
Customer Loyalty Leads to Incremental Visits and More Spending
Conclusions and Implications
