Gamification and Other Strategies for Merchants to Enhance Customer Loyalty, 2019 - Customer Loyalty Leads to Incremental Visits and More Spending

Most studies find that merchants spend at least five times more to gain a new customer than to keep an existing one. Further, higher customer retention typically leads to greater business profits. A new research report, Gamification and Other Strategies for Merchants to Enhance Customer Loyalty, assesses different types of customer loyalty programs across various retail verticals and discusses key success factors for merchants to act upon.



Getting shoppers to keep coming back is critical for both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce in the retail world. Consumers can choose among a variety of competing brands, and engaging loyalty programs are often a differentiating factor encouraging continued patronage, commented the author of this report.



Highlights of this research report include:

How loyalty program structure influences customer loyalty

Integrated features that increase loyalty programs' success

Gamification methods that drive customer engagement

Vertical markets that have highest customer participation in loyalty programs

The role that mobile apps play in keeping consumers' attention

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction

Customer Loyalty Programs Have Evolved

Structure of Loyalty Program Influences Customer Participation

Frequency/Number of Visits

Cash Back and Deposits

Points and Tiers

Membership/Subscription

Contests/Challenges

Strategic Options for Customer Loyalty Programs

In-house

Multi-Brand

Co-Brand Card

Private Label Card

Coalition

Cross-Brand

Gamification Drives Customer Engagement



Loyalty Programs Vary Among Verticals

QSRs, Fast Casual Dining, and Cinemas: Let the Games Begin!

C-stores/Gas Stations: Quick Stops Lead to Rewards

Travel: Airline Loyalty Programs Take Off

Department Stores/Mainline Retailers

Grocery/Pharmacies

Mobile Apps Have Enhanced Customer Loyalty Programs

Rewards Devaluation Become a Reality

Loyalty Programs Produce Rich Customer Data

Customer Loyalty Leads to Incremental Visits and More Spending



Conclusions and Implications

