Quebec Appeal Court to Decide if it Has Jurisdiction to Hear the Appeal of the Turcotte Judgement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) provides a further update to the Company’s May 21, 2019 press release where the attorneys for Canada Carbon attended the Quebec Court of Appeal to review the judgment rendered by Judge Turcotte, who ruled that the Company’s action for damages against the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (“GSLR”) was not a SLAPP action.

Before the commencement of the attorney’s presentations, the judges of the Quebec Court of Appeal indicated they were questioning whether they even had jurisdiction to hear this appeal by Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. They ruled instead that the attorneys for each party would present their arguments and position in a 10-page written document.

GSLR attorneys were required to submit their written arguments to the Court of Appeal by June 3, 2019, which they did. Canada Carbon’s attorneys were to have their written arguments submitted not later than June 18, 2019, however they filed their 10-page document today, on June 11, 2019.

The Court of Appeal will analyze the arguments of both parties and it will decide whether it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal. A written judgment will be sent to both parties eventually without the parties having to appear in court.

If the Quebec Court of Appeal concludes that it does not have jurisdiction, the Turcotte judgment would then be confirmed, verifying that Canada Carbon’s damage claim is neither a SLAPP action nor is it abusive.

/EIN News/ -- CANADA CARBON INC.



“ R. Bruce Duncan ”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.