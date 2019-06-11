The Movie Studio Geo-Fractures Four Motion Picture Titles for Release on TUBI TV for Australia

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) TheMovieStudio.com , a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company, is pleased to announce the Geo Fracturing of four motion picture titles for release on TUBI TV, www.tubitv.com for distribution for the territory of Australia.



John Goodman and John Malkovich in Drunkboat!





The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) has released the motion pictures; BACK IN THE DAY, BOO, NINE MILES DOWN, SHOOTING GALLERY to TUBI TV for distribution on its Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) transactional platform.

TUBI TV is a free streaming service that provides more than 8,500 titles including movies and TV shows from studios such as Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Lionsgate. TUBI's proprietary Content Personalization Engine, which launched in 2018, helps make content selection and discovery easier for viewers. As a free streaming service, TUBI supports itself via advertising during commercial breaks between movies or shows.

The company uses a real-time bidding platform for advertisers to deliver video ads across various platforms.

A new survey by RBC Capital Markets analysts found U.S. viewership for Amazon, Hulu, which is controlled by Disney is growing very rapidly. The percentage of respondents watching Amazon Prime Video increased 17 points from last year's survey, and Hulu's viewership increased 18 points.

Netflix which remains the most popular streaming service with 63% of respondents using it, up eight percentage points from last year; 54% use Amazon and 43% use Hulu.

Importantly, the growth in Amazon's and Hulu's viewership hasn't negatively impacted Netflix's viewership. That bodes well for all three as more competitors are about to enter the market.

Netflix managed to increase its U.S. subscriber base by 5 million households over the past 12 months, reaching over 60 million paid members. Meanwhile, about 103 million American consumers use Amazon Prime, up about 11% over the past year. Hulu's viewership has increased to 82 million unique viewers, and hours watched increased 75% last year.

Millennials now spend more time streaming Netflix alone than they do watching traditional cable TV on average.

The next 12 months will see several high-profile premium streaming video services enter the market. AT&T's WarnerMedia, Comcast's NBCUniversal, Disney, and Apple are all planning to launch new services in late 2019 or early 2020.

“While developing The Movie Studio’s own Over The Top (OTT) platform and clear and unprecedented worldwide accelerated growth as VOD, subscription (SVOD) and advertising (AVOD) platforms are driving content and the domestic cable marketplace alone realizes 12,000 cord cutters every day. The Movie Studio, Inc. are first movers in geo-fractured worldwide VOD distribution and with over 80 other foreign territories to license, we are confident that we are positioned correctly for the long term,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO.

Ab o ut The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a first mover, digital disruptive, vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit TheMovieStudio.com .

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv @ t h e m o v i es t u d i o . c o m

954-332-6600

