JLab Audio Launches Epic Air Sport with 70-hour Playtime

3rd generation, award-winning true wireless franchise offers charge-out and massive increase in battery power

/EIN News/ --

Carlsbad, CA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The fastest growing major headphone brand*, JLab Audio, launched the Epic Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds. The third generation of the original Epic Air franchise, the Epic Air Sport feature the longest battery life in the industry**, and a stronger IP rating against sweat and dust. Keeping the same favorited features, the Epic Air Sport include Be Aware Audio, EQ3 Sound, a case charge-out feature for other devices, touch sensor controls, and auto on and connect right out of the case. The Epic Air Sport are available now for preorder for M.S.R.P. $149.99 at jlabaudio.com and will be available at Best Buy in late July.

The Epic Air Sport boast a long 70-hour total playtime, with 10 hours in each earbud and 60 additional hours from the case. The earbuds are packed with technology and a strong sweat resistance designed perfectly for sport and exercise.













“The Epic Air Sport offer an unmatched true wireless experience with insane play time capabilities and a sport focus,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer. “While the true wireless market has skyrocketed in popularity recently, JLab isn’t new to this category; we launched our first true wireless almost three years ago and have been perfecting our truly wireless ever since.”

Each earbud holds 10+ hours of playtime; add 60 additional hours from the charging case and the Epic Air Sport provide a total of 70 hours of playtime. An IP66 sweat resistance holds up against even the sweatiest of workouts. Intuitive touch controls on the earbuds allow you to control your music as well as change the EQ sound settings between three different options: Signature, Balanced, or Bass Boost. Also designed with Be Aware Audio, you can turn on or off to allow background noise in for safe listening, which is ideal for runners.

“JLab continues to lead the industry in value, fit, play-time, and ease of use,” Cramer said. “With the recent launch of other well-known brands with ear-hook form factors, JLab is proud to continue innovating, providing a universal solution that everyone can afford.”

The custom earhook design ensures your earbuds will stay comfortably in place through any workout. For a secure in-ear fit and optimal sound, six different gel ear tips and one Cloud Foam™ eartip are provided to help find your ideal fit. Offering ultimate portability, JLab utilized a patent-pending integrated charging cable on the case to ensure you’ll never lose it. The charging case also includes a USB port to charge out to other devices.

Epic Air Sport Specs:

10-hour battery life in earbuds

60 hours in the charging case

Class 1 Bluetooth 5 connection

3 EQ Settings: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost

Be Aware Audio, pass through ambient noise safe for running outside

6 tip sizes & 1 set of Cloud Foam tips

Touch sensor controls: Play, pause, track forward, track backward, volume up/down

IP66 Sweat Resistance

Case include Integrated charging cable, USB output for charging out

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. From 2016-2018, the San Diego Business Journal named JLab Audio one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego, and currently JLab Audio is a 4x Inc. 500/5000 company. The Epic Air True Wireless Earbuds were a PC Mag Editors’ Choice and rated their favorite true wireless earbud. JLab Audio is also the Official Audio Sponsor of Major League Soccer.

JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high quality gear; inspired designs and world class, hassle free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

###





*Source: The NPD Group. Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Based on Unit Sales, March 2018 – May 2018. JLab Audio defines "major” as any headphone manufacturer selling over 1M units in March 2018 – May 2018.

**Epic Air Sport offers 10 hours of playtime in earbuds and 60+ additional in the case, more than any competitor claimed

Attachment

Alexandra Steel JLab Audio 8583336216 alex@jlabaudio.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.