Vibe Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated cannabis retailer and cultivator, today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), a leading New York City-based communications firm, to create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company’s public relations and investor relations programs.



/EIN News/ -- KCSA will work with management to develop a comprehensive communications strategy designed to increase awareness of Vibe and help communicate its mission to deliver exceptional retail experiences for consumers with its Vibe by California™ brand and ethos, premier cultivation products and efficient in-store experience and delivery. Since KCSA's inception nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing public companies.

Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe, stated, “The cannabis industry is thriving, from consumer sales to emerging businesses. KCSA’s deep understanding of the cannabis space will help Vibe in developing key messaging that highlights our distinct approach and uniform focus on the retail experience. Convenience is central to our mission and that underscores our ambitions in creating open avenues connecting consumers with premium cannabis products, strategically utilizing technology to drive those objectives forward and ensuring that these methods are effectively applied to our expanding locations.”

Todd Fromer, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, “With an extensive history of providing expert strategic communications and our established network in both the media and investment communities, we believe KCSA is the right firm to focus Vibe's communication strategy and reinforce Vibe’s expertise in the cannabis industry’s retail space. We are pleased to implement this communications plan based on best practices for Vibe.”

For its services supporting the Company's public relations and investor relations efforts, KCSA will receive USD$20,000 per month.

The term of the engagement will be initially four months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship with KCSA on 30 days’ notice.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

For more information, please visit www.vibebioscience.ca .

Contact Information

Company Contact:

Ryan Mercier, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 102

Email: ryanm@vibebioscience.com

Website: www.vibebioscience.ca

Tyler R. Townsend, VP Finance

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 107

Email: tylert@vibebioscience.com

Website: www.vibebioscience.ca

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss, Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1267

Email: Vibe@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich / Dave Schemelia

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212.896.1241 / 212.896.1242

Email: Vibe@KCSA.com



