Global Aerospace Interior Composites Market 2018-2019 & 2023 - Increasing Deliveries of Aircraft and the Demand for Lightweight Materials

Composite in the global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $468 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of composites in the global aerospace interior market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft.The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and the demand for lightweight materials.



Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of composites in the global aerospace interior industry, includes introduction of composites for aircraft window frames and development of thermoplastic composite application in aircraft interiors.



The report forecasts that the interior panels will remain the largest application over the forecast period. The major parts fabricated from composites include floor panels, ceiling panels, sidewalls and partition walls. Increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft manufacturers has augmented the use of composites in aircraft interior.



By fiber type, glass fiber composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Carbon fiber composites is expected to witness the highest growth due to an increase in new aircraft applications, such as window frames and seat components and increasing penetration of carbon fiber composites in aircraft interior components.



North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.



Some of the composites companies in the global aerospace interior market include Hexcel, Gurit, Toray, Teijin, and SGL are among the major providers of composites in the global aerospace interior market.



Some of the features of Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Composites in the global aerospace interior market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Composites in the global aerospace interior market size by various applications such as aircraft, application, market type, manufacturing process, fiber, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Composites in the global aerospace interior market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites in the global aerospace interior market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites in the global aerospace interior market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Regional Aircraft

3.3.3: General Aviation

3.3.4: Helicopter

3.3.5: Military Aircraft

3.4: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Application

3.4.1: Interior Panels (Flooring, Ceiling, Sidewalls, Partition walls

3.4.2: Seating

3.4.3: Galley

3.4.4: Stowage Bins

3.4.5: Lavatory

3.4.6: Other (Ducting, Window frame)

3.5: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Market Type

3.5.1: OEM

3.5.2: Aftermarket

3.6: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Manufacturing Process

3.6.1: Prepreg Layup

3.6.2: RTM

3.6.3: Others (Compression Molding and Press Method)

3.7: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Fiber Type

3.7.1: Glass Fiber

3.7.2: Carbon Fiber

3.7.3: Others

3.8: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Resin Type

3.8.1: Phenolics

3.8.2: Epoxy

3.8.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Region

4.2: Composites in the North American Aerospace Interior Market

4.2.1: Composites in the US Aerospace Interior Market

4.2.2: Composites in the Canadian Aerospace Interior Market

4.3: Composites in the European Aerospace Interior Market

4.3.1: Composites in the French Aerospace Interior Market

4.4: Composites in the APAC Aerospace Interior Market

4.4.1: Composites in the Japanese Aerospace Interior Market

4.5: Composites in the ROW Aerospace Interior Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Manufacturing Process Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Fiber Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Capacity Expansion for Composites in the Global Aerospace Interior Market

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures for Composites in the Global Aerospace Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Royal Ten Cate BV

7.2: Hexcel Corporation

7.3: BASF SE

7.4: Solvay S.A.

7.5: Gurit Holding AG

7.6: SGL Group (SGL Carbon)

7.7: Toray Industries

7.8: Teijin Limited



