Integrated Biometrics Expand Operations in Africa and the Middle East to Meet Surging Worldwide Demand

Expanded Team to Meet Partners, Customers and Government Officials at 5th Annual ID4Africa Conference in Johannesburg, 18-20 June 2019

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics (“IB”) today announced an expansion of its international sales organization and the opening of its first South African office. The move comes in response to rapidly growing global demand for IB’s lightweight, low-power FBI certified fingerprint scanners, which have become the world’s choice for mobile border control, national identity and election, healthcare, and financial services programs.



Jim Seaborn, an Integrated Biometrics founding partner, has been named Vice President of Business Development for Africa and the Middle East. Jim will drive demand in both territories and respond to the growing need for mobile biometric enrollment and identification in the region’s financial services, healthcare, law enforcement and government sectors. In addition, Jim has appointed Robert Jones as Sales Manager for the Africa region. Robert, who will take on sales and outreach activities across Africa, has deep experience in the continent’s burgeoning biometric market.

"The global need for identity management continues to soar," said David Gerulski, IB Executive Vice President. "Jim and Robert will help our regional partners address the growing popularity for IB’s products while maintaining the highest levels of support our customers demand and deserve. They are key to helping partners continue to develop amazing, innovative solutions to provide identity and improve security and everyday life for people throughout Africa and the Middle East.”

Integrated Biometrics’ international team has actively participated in the ID4Africa conference since its inception in 2015. The company continues to work alongside experts, authorities, vendors and others that share the vision of guaranteeing a secure, verifiable identity for every African through the development and deployment of biometric identification solutions, with the goal of creating a framework for economic growth and security.

To learn more about ID4Africa, or to arrange a meeting with the team, click here . The company’s new facility is located at 41 Sloane Street, Bryanston, Gauteng, 2191, South Africa. This facility can be contacted at +27-60-503-7077.

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors. The company’s patented light-emitting sensor technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Around the world, law enforcement, military, homeland security, national identity, election validation, and social services organizations rely on Integrated Biometrics’ products to enroll and verify identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations under extreme environmental conditions. Commercial enterprises and financial services organizations depend on Integrated Biometrics technology to build innovative, highly secure applications to establish and enforce customer identity, in accordance with national and international standards. For more information on Integrated Biometrics or the company’s comprehensive line of fingerprint scanners, visit www.integratedbiometrics.com, email sales@integratedbiometrics.com, or call (888) 840-8034.

