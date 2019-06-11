There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,039 in the last 365 days.

G1 Therapeutics to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present a company overview at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 8:35 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

/EIN News/ -- To access the live webcast presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the same page for 7 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib and lerociclib are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Head of Investor Relations / Public Relations
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com

