There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,020 in the last 365 days.

World Nitrosyl Chloride (CAS 2696-92-6) Market Report 2019 - Identify Major Players in the Industry and Estimate Main Downstream Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrosyl chloride (CAS 2696-92-6) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Nitrosyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Nitrosyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

  • Nitrosyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns
  • Nitrosyl chloride market situation
  • Nitrosyl chloride manufacturers and distributors
  • Nitrosyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)
  • Nitrosyl chloride end-uses breakdown
  • Nitrosyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. NITROSYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. NITROSYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION

3. NITROSYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. NITROSYL CHLORIDE PATENTS

5. NITROSYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Nitrosyl chloride market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Nitrosyl chloride

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of Nitrosyl chloride

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Product market forecast

6. NITROSYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. NITROSYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74n3om


Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Chemicals

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.