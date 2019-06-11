Global Mainframe Market Growth Forecast to 2025 and Historical Analysis of 2018

Big market research adds a new Mainframe Market by type and industry vertical: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2018–2025 to its research database. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers. The report spread across 220 pages with table and figures in it.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainframes are high-performance computers that possess capabilities to process billions of calculations and transactions in real-time. The mainframe comes with large memory (RAM) and processors and are considered critical to commercial databases and applications which require high scalability, reliability, compatibility, and security. Various applications such as processing of bank and credit card transactions, retail purchases, blockchains, airline reservations, and others use mainframes to run high-volume transactions in milliseconds and protect sensitive data at the same time.

Increase in demand for high-performance computing, growing IoT landscape, rising number of large data sets, and significant adoption of mainframe as a service are some major factors, which drive the growth of the mainframe market. However, high costs and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of the mainframe market. Furthermore, the rise in trend of on-going modernization of mainframes and technological innovations such as integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to present major opportunities for the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period.

The global mainframe market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & public sector, retail, travel & transportation, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market including BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, partnership between IBM and CA Technologies on zCloud, IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on zSystems is expected to attract customers towards its product offerings.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mainframe market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global mainframe market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

