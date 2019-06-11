Jiayin Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights:

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB6,533 million, representing a decrease of 8.2% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 1.0% sequentially



was RMB6,533 million, representing a decrease of 8.2% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 1.0% sequentially Investment transactions 2 were RMB7,665 million, representing a decrease of 2.5% from the same period of 2018, and an increase of 1.6% sequentially



were RMB7,665 million, representing a decrease of 2.5% from the same period of 2018, and an increase of 1.6% sequentially Average investment amount per investor was RMB66,348, representing an increase of 37.7% from the same period of 2018



Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB7,225, representing an increase of 10.3% from the same period of 2018



Net revenue was RMB731.3 million, representing a decrease of 25.6% from the same period of 2018, and an increase of 3.0% sequentially



Operating income was RMB294.7 million, representing a decrease of 9.5%, from the same period of 2018, and an increase of 73.2% sequentially



Net income was RMB254.2million, representing a decrease of 10.2% from the same period of 2018, and an increase of 56.7% sequentially

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report solid performance in our first quarter as a public company. Net revenue grew 3.0% sequentially, as our industry stabilized from regulatory uncertainty and we continued to deliver outstanding execution. Our track record of profitable operation supported us to complete our initial public offering in May, a milestone for our company. The IPO combined with our profitable operations and improving risk management capabilities is generating greater confidence in Jiayin Group among both investors and borrowers.”

Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB731.3 million (US$109.0 million), representing a decrease of 25.6% year over year, primarily due to reduced loan origination volume and increased incentive offered to investors in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB595.4 million (US$88.7 million), representing a decrease of 21.6% year over year, primarily due to reduced loan origination volume and increased incentive offered to investors in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue from post-origination services was RMB73.4 million (US$10.9 million), representing an increase of 27.8% year over year, primarily due to cumulative effect of increased amount of loans originated during prior periods.

Origination and Servicing Expense was RMB118.4 million (US$17.6 million), representing an increase of 39.6% year over year, primarily due to the increased cost of credit assessment and loan collection.

Allowance for Uncollectible Receivables and Contract Assets was RMB43.8 million (US$6.5 million), representing a decrease of 57.8% year over year, primary due to the increased efforts in credit assessment and risk control, which enhanced the Company’s collection capability.

Sales and Marketing expense was RMB171.4 million (US$25.5 million), representing a decrease of 29.1% year over year, primarily due to the reduced advertisement spending in new customer acquisition.

General and Administrative expense was RMB49.3 million (US$7.3 million), representing an increase of 98.0% year over year, primarily due to the increased share-based compensation expense in relation to options newly granted in October 2018.

Research and Development expense was RMB53.7 million (US$8.0 million), representing an increase of 41.2% year over year, as the Company continued to invest in the development of new products and services.

Income from operations was RMB294.7 million (US$43.9 million), representing a decrease of 9.5% year over year, primarily due to the lower revenue.

Net income attributable to Jiayin Group shareholders was RMB254.2 million (US$37.9 million), compared with RMB283.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Cash and Equivalents at quarter-end were RMB143.2 million (US$21.3million), compared with RMB41.4 million at the start of the quarter.

__________

1 “loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated through the Company’s marketplace during a certain period

2 “investment volume” for a certain period refers to the sum of the principal amount of all investment transactions executed by investors directly through the Company’s marketplace during such period. The calculation of the investment volume of an investment made by an investor through the automated investment program does not take into account automated reinvestments enabled by the automated investment program;

__________

Initial Public Offering

On May 14, 2019, the Company closed its initial public offering of 3,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), and the sale of an additional 525,000 ADSs at the public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.

Jiayin raised a total of approximately US$34.9 million in net proceeds from its initial public offering, after the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional ADSs, and after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions as well as other estimated offering expenses.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, As of March 31, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 41,441 143,217 21,340 Restricted cash 41,500 7,892 1,176 Amounts due from related parties - - - Accounts receivable, net 336,849 330,166 49,196 Contract assets, net 203,080 104,895 15,630 Assets from the investor assurance program, net 5,525 2,264 337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,234 90,428 13,476 Deferred tax assets 56,027 56,027 8,348 Property and equipment 29,011 28,386 4,230 Right-of-use assets3 - 41,659 6,207 Other long-term assets 212 283 42 TOTAL ASSETS 801,879 805,217 119,982 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities including amounts of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Company: Payroll and welfare payable 110,562 82,455 12,286 Amounts due to related parties 84,509 57,724 8,601 Liabilities from investor assurance program 1,547,072 1,166,111 173,756 Other guarantee liabilities 4,060 - - Tax payables 422,177 443,912 66,145 Refund liabilities 84,498 71,111 10,596 Lease liabilities - 39,830 5,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 201,007 295,246 43,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,453,885 2,156,389 321,313 Commitments and Contingencies





SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value; 10,000,000,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 395,472 442,090 65,873 Accumulated deficit (2,047,478) (1,793,262) (267,204) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (1,652,006) (1,351,172 ) (201,331 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT 801,879 805,217 119,982





JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ Net revenue 983,256 731,331 108,972 Operating cost and expenses: Origination and servicing (84,831 ) (118,434 ) (17,647 ) Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable and contract assets (103,793 ) (43,794 ) (6,526 ) Provision for assets and liabilities from investor assurance program (164,373 ) - - Sales and marketing (241,690 ) (171,434 ) (25,544 ) General and administrative (24,889 ) (49,290 ) (7,344 ) Research and development (38,052 ) (53,722 ) (8,005 ) Total operating cost and expenses (657,628 ) (436,674 ) (65,066 ) Income from operation 325,628 294,657 43,906 Interest（expense）income 392 (482 ) (72 ) Other income, net 7,986 3,519 524 Income before income taxes 334,006 297,694 44,358 Income tax expense (50,869 ) (43,479 ) (6,479 ) Net income 283,137 254,215 37,879 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - Comprehensive income 283,137 254,215 37,879 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: - Basic and diluted 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS： - Basic and diluted 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 1.42 1.27 0.19 Net income per ADS4: - Basic and diluted 5.66 5.08 0.76



3 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases,” beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize a modified retrospective approach which allowed the Company to initially apply the new lease standard at the adoption date and recognize a cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2019, with no adjustments to prior periods presented. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings were made. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material effect the Company’s our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

4 As of March 31, 2019, the Company was in the process of its initial public offering and there were no ADS at that time. Assuming all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares.



