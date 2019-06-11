Medcolcanna Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Pharmaceutical Executive

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (TSX-V: MCCN) (“Medcolcanna” or the “Company”), a Canadian medical cannabis company with operations in Colombia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. José Joaquin Mora Hernandez to its Board of Directors as well as company advisor.



“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Mora Hernandez to our Board of Directors,” said Felipe de la Vega, Medcolcanna’s CEO. “José’s experience in the pharmaceutical industry will be very valuable to the Board and to the Company as we execute on our growth and expansion strategy in the coming years. Medcolcanna’s focus is to develop high quality, end use pharmaceutical products based on different formulations for each specific condition considering different ways of administration, doses, and combination with other products to improve efficacy. José´s network and knowledge of the industry will bring innovative solutions to our development and will allow us to gain traction faster in the marketplace with pharma quality products and broad distribution networks.”

Mr. Mora Hernandez joined the Board of Directors effective June 11, 2019. He has more than 30 years’ experience in senior executive management roles in the pharmaceutical industry including those with Johnson and Johnson, Janssen-Cilag, More Pharma Corp. and FarmaLatam Holding Inc. where he currently serves as CEO & Co-Founder.

Reporting directly to two Company Group Chairmen of Johnson & Johnson, José was International Vice President for Latin America and Puerto Rico responsible for over US$625 million in revenue and over 1,800 employees. He also served as an advisor to large Latin American pharmaceutical companies that expanded into Colombia, Mexico and Peru. He has developed and managed teams that accomplished the distinction of being the fastest growing company throughout Latin America during his tenure.

At Janssen-Cilag, Mr. Mora Hernandez served as President for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. This region was the fifth largest for Johnson & Johnson, outside of the U.S.A. and had over $250 million in revenue and over 1,100 employees.

As founder and owner of FarmaLatam he developed the first Technological Healthcare Platform in Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The platform provides the largest pharmaceutical product catalogue in the companies where FarmaLatam operates, provides value added services to the pharmaceutical industry and provides home care assistance in Colombia and Mexico.

Mr. Mora Hernandez graduated from the Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia with an Engineering degree and also holds an MBA in International Business from the University of South Carolina.

ABOUT MEDCOLCANNA

Medcolcanna is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company, whose main, fully-licensed operations are based in Colombia. Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has facilities in prime, optimal growing locations which strategically positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state of the art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products with the goal of enhancing customer well-being. The Company’s scalable production model ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Reid, CFO

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogotá, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113

Email: info@medcolcanna.com

Camila Mendoza, Marketing Director

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogotá, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113

Email: info@medcolcanna.com

