“Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics market for pharma set to grow to $26bn by 2024,” according to Visiongain

Demands for increasingly complex and expensive clinical trials have led drug developers to look to external service providers to source clinical trial materials and deliver them to investigator sites. Demand for biological and orphan drugs will be one of the factors that drive the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma. Rising need for cold chain logistics will increase demand for new packaging and monitoring technologies that offer lower-cost solutions, including reusable packaging and phase change materials that allow cooling for more-specific temperature ranges.

The lead analyst of the report commented “Emerging markets offer many benefits for companies looking to conduct clinical trials, including large patient population and lower trial costs. However, these also offer unique challenges in terms of clinical trial logistics. In many of these markets, the infrastructure connecting second and third tier cities is not as developed as that connecting major cities - these destinations are harder to reach, causing delays in distribution of trial materials, possible resulting in product spoilage. Additionally, passing through or conducting trials at multiple sites within these regions results in having to comply with varying regulatory and import/export standards. Cold chain integrity also varies within these markets, with few distributors offering a complete cold chain network throughout emerging markets. However, Visiongain predicts that improvements will be made in all these areas in the coming decade, simplifying clinical trial logistics in emerging markets and further increasing their appeal as trial destinations.”

Leading companies featured in the report include ADAllen Pharma, Almac Group, Amatsigroup, Biocair International Limited, Catalent, DHL, Durbin PLC, FedEx, Fisher Clinical Services, Marken. Movianto, Packaging Coordinators Inc. and other companies.

