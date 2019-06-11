Exclusive briefing released from Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH for the 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

Military Flight Training 2019

SMi reports: Sponsor Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH will be speaking and exhibiting at the Military Flight Training conference in London this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2018, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH introduced a new variant of the Diamond Aircraft DART series, the DART-550, which successfully completed a basic flight program including a couple of low approaches, system checks, landing gear operation at different speeds as well as short field take off demonstration.Markus Fischer, Sales Director of the DART series stated, “The DART-550 is our next massive push into being the only aircraft manufacturer to offer the full range for basic flight training - reaching its peek with this soon fully EASA certified DART-550 aerobatic trainer.”With this in mind, SMi’s Military Flight Training conference is proud to be sponsored by Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, as well as having the expertise of the organisation’s Head of Flight Operations Mr Martin Scherrer, who will be presenting at the event on the 9th-10th October 2019 in London.Mr Martin Scherrer will be presenting on ‘DART-550 The next level of versatility’. The presentation will cover:• Introduction of the DART-550 trainer• Designed to comply with modern requirements of military flight training• Experience out of Test Flight Program/Certification• Cost effectiveness of the DART-550The latest agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/pr4 Participation at Military Flight Training 2019 will provide delegates the opportunity to hear a comprehensive update on the latest developments achieved in the realm of flight training technology and capabilities. As well as the chance to network with senior military and meet leading OEMs at their exhibition stands.Benefits of sponsoring this year’s Military Flight Training conference:1. Companies can launch new products or services to enable them to showcase their unique solutions to the nations who need it most2. Companies can educate the market on their capability and make the business case for how they can solve their potential customers’ challenges and requirements3. Companies can build their brand so that their solutions are front of mind when prospects are putting potential solution providers on their short list4. Companies can meet and network with active buyers while there is still a chance to influence their purchase decision5. Companies can generate new leads through meeting new prospects from a variety of new countries and programmesFor those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount expiring on 28th June 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/pr4 Military Flight Training 20199th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



