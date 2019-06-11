SADA Systems and AVANT Communications Partner to Offer Google Cloud Solutions Through AVANT’s Network of Channel Professionals

The new alliance will accelerate the sales of Google Cloud solutions and technologies in the enterprise

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Forces Summit 2019 – SADA Systems (“SADA”), a leading business consulting and technology services firm, announces a partnership with AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a master agent and leader in channel partner enablement of next-generation technology solutions. The agreement enables SADA to sell Google Cloud licensing and related services to customers of AVANT’s network of trusted channel partners nationwide.



A Google Cloud Premier Partner and the Google Cloud 2018 Global Partner of the Year , SADA provides a range of services, including technology consultation and assessment, migration and implementation, customization and development, change management and managed services. AVANT’s ecosystem of channel professionals, known as Trusted Advisors, help enterprises navigate the fast-changing IT landscape. By partnering, SADA and AVANT can guide enterprise customers to evaluate the benefits of Google Cloud technologies and make even smarter decisions to solve today’s business problems.

“This partnership is a big win for companies moving to the cloud or expanding their use of cloud technologies,” says Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “SADA’s Google Cloud expertise combined with AVANT’s network of seasoned channel professionals will help companies move more quickly and successfully to the latest cloud technologies.”

“The rate of change in the cloud market is accelerating, and enterprises must adapt or risk extinction,” says Drew Lydecker, President, AVANT Communications. “AVANT is eager to partner with SADA to foster faster enterprise adoption of Google Cloud solutions and technologies. Our network of Trusted Advisors is fully equipped to help IT decision-makers leverage these technologies to advance business goals while navigating the fast-moving tech landscape.”

SADA Chief Operating Officer, Dana Berg, is giving a keynote session on Wednesday, June 13th, at the AVANT Special Forces Summit in Chicago. Other executives from SADA are also participating in panel sessions at the show. Seth Moffitt, Sales Solutions Architect at SADA, will be speaking on a panel about Hyperscale opportunities on Tuesday, June 11th, at 4:20 pm, and on a panel about Infrastructure as a Service on Wednesday, June 12th, at 10:45 am. Billy Franz, Director of Channel Sales at SADA, will be doing a Vendor Spotlight about Google Cloud on Wednesday at 11:35 am. Contact avant@sadasystems.com to learn more.

About SADA Systems

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in cloud technology consulting services that transform businesses through innovative cloud-based solutions. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner and 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year, SADA has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for eleven years, CRN’s MSP Elite 150, the 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2018 Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer service.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technologies. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Linkedin and Twitter .

