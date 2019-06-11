Winslow Technology Group LLC Named Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf Networks

Boston-based Business Receives Top Honors From Cybersecurity Leader

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT solutions leader Winslow Technology Group has been named Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year for 2019. This honor recognizes the company’s work to improve their customers’ cybersecurity posture through Arctic Wolf security offerings, and by delivering the highest levels of customer success through ongoing engagement.



/EIN News/ -- “Winslow Technology Group is extremely honored to be recognized as the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year for 2019,” said Scott Winslow, President. “Our customers are increasingly turning to WTG for guidance on how to best address their cybersecurity requirements. Arctic Wolf provides a highly compelling managed detection and response offering that delivers immediate value for our customers.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Award began in 2018 as a way to honor top performing partners with a focus on improving customers’ cybersecurity posture through security operations center (SOC) as-a-service offerings such as managed detection and response, and managed risk.

“Our annual Partner of the Year Award recognizes and celebrates the outstanding effort put forth by our world-class partners,” said Will Briggs, Director of Channel Sales at Arctic Wolf. “This year, we congratulate Winslow Technology Group on this significant achievement, and thank them for their continued partnership with Arctic Wolf.”

With proven expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, hybrid cloud, endpoint and data protection, Winslow Technology Group provides customized IT solutions from the desktop to the data center to the cloud. We enable our clients to innovate and transform their businesses, fully realizing the benefits of today’s leading IT technologies.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more.

Contact

Lori Wilkins

Winslow Technology Group

781-697-0603

lori@winslowtg.com







