Credit Insurance Market to grow at 2.15% CAGR to hit $12.5 Bn by 2025 - Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Investment Opportunities, Economic Fluctuations, and Risk Factors: Orbis Research

The report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Credit Insurance business. North America, especially The United States, will play an important role and any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Credit Insurance market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

Key players covered in the report are Sinosure, Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance, and Cesce

Global Credit Insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% from 11011.9 million USD in 2017 to reach 12508.9 million USD by 2023. Demand for credit insurance continues to grow as new markets open up and trade continues to become more global. However, the market is clearly cyclical, with a strong correlation with GDP. Credit insurers faced weaker economic conditions that negatively affected their underwriting performance during 2013-2014.

In 2018, the global Credit Insurance market size was 11200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Credit Insurance market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Credit Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Credit Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Credit Insurance

2 Global Credit Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Credit Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

7 China Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Credit Insurance Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Credit Insurance Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix





