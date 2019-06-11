Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Set to Reach USD 12.2 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 11.2% during the Forecast Period: VynZ Research

Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neurosigma, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., Coclear Ltd., St. Jude Medical Inc., LivaNova PLC, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc. are Some of the Key Players offering Neurostimulation Devices

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurostimulation devices market is predicted to grow at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 12.2 billion by 2024. The market is driven by the factors such as growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases, robust product pipeline, and mounting geriatric population.



/EIN News/ -- Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/neurostimulation-device-market/request-sample

Neurostimulation is the technology to deliver low voltage electricity to a specific nerve or target in the spinal cord or brain to affect neuronal transmission. It is a therapeutic tool used to treat neuropathic pain or to modulate the motor function for a range of different diseases such as epilepsy, migraine, and Parkinson’s disease.

Neurostimulation devices have shown to be very effective in treating Parkinson’s and other chronic illnesses induced by old age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a common mental disorder and approximately 300 million people of all age groups suffer from depression, globally. Expanded target applications and new indications, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products are also fuelling the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.

Internal neurostimulation device holds the larger share in the global market

There are two types of neurostimulation devices, internal and external. Of both, internal neurostimulation devices accounted for the major share in the global market, due to the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorder. The internal neurostimulation segment is further segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, cochear implant and gastric electrical stimulation. Spinal cord stimulation segment is estimated to account the largest share in the internal neurostimulation device market due to increasing awareness of spinal cord stimulator and increasing number of people suffering from chronic leg and back pain. The external neurostimulation segment is segmented into transcranial magnetic stimulation and transcranial electric nerve stimulation.

Explore key industry insights in 130 tables and 91 figures from the 141 pages of report, “Global Neurostimulation Devices market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Internal Neurostimulation Device (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Cochlear Implants, and Gastric Electrical Stimulation), External Neurostimulation Device (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Transcranial Electric Nerve Stimulation)), by Application (Pain Management, Essential Tremor, Parkinson’s Disease, Hearing Loss, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Dystonia and Others), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Germany France, U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)”

The different applications of neurostimulation devices are pain management, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, depression, epilepsy, gastroparesis, hearing loss, dystonia and others. The pain management segment is estimated to account the largest share in the neurostimulation device market due to the increasing number of product launches and approvals of devices to reduce chronic pain. In addition, the epilepsy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the availability of new therapeutic procedures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally approximately 50 million people have epilepsy and approximately 2.4 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year.

North America to remain the largest market for neurostimulation devices

Geographically, North America is the largest neurostimulation device market as the region has a high prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015 approximately 23.1 million people in the U.S. had diabetes. In addition according to National Institutes of Health, in the U.S. approximately one million people have Parkinson’s disease. As per the Alzheimer's Association in 2017, 5.5 million Americans had Alzheimer and about 5.3 million of this patient population’s age was 65 years or more. In addition, according to Alzheimer's Association approximately 14 million people are expected to suffer from Alzheimer in 2050.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market. Largest population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population and rising adoption of neurostimulation devices is creating a positive impact on the neurostimulation device market growth in the region.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/neurostimulation-device-market/customize-report

Key players invest in the development of innovative and advanced neurostimulation devices

Key players in the neurostimulation device industry are investing in the development of innovative and advanced neurostimulation device products, which is strengthening their position in the market. In September 2017, Medtronic, Inc. received FDA approval and launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neurosigma, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., Coclear Ltd., St. Jude Medical Inc., LivaNova PLC, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc. are some of the key players offering neurostimulation devices.

More from VynZ Research

Global MRI-Guided Neuro Ablation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global MRI guided neuro ablation devices market is predicted to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 175.6 million by 2024. Different products such as MRI guided RF ablation system, MRI guided focused ultrasound systems, and MRI guided laser therapy system are majorly contributing to the MRI guided neuro ablation devices market size. The market has witnessed significant demand for MRI guided RF ablation system over the last few years due to mounting awareness of minimally invasive surgery.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/mri-guided-neuro-ablation-devices-market

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global intraoperative imaging market is predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 2.6 billion by 2024. Different products such as mobile c-arms, intraoperative computed tomography, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging, and intraoperative ultrasound are majorly contributing to the intraoperative imaging market size. The market has witnessed significant demand for mobile c-arm over the last few years due to the mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, and expanding number of orthopedic surgeries.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/intraoperative-imaging-market

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global advanced wound care market is predicted to grow at 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 16.0 billion by 2024. Advanced wound care products are used for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds. These products manage wound effectively and enable faster healing. Different products such as advanced, wound therapy device and active wound care products are majorly contributing to the advanced wound care market size.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/advanced-wound-care-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

Kundan Kumar

Client Partner

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.