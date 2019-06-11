Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Anticipated to Reach $38.7 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Anti-Infective, Endocrinology), By Product (Infusion Pumps, IV Cannulas, Intravenous Sets, Needleless Connectors), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home infusion therapy market size is expected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026, according to this new report.



Rapid technological advancements are some major factors contributing to the market growth. Home infusion is gradually being considered as an alternative to extended stay in hospitals or nursing homes for patients suffering from chronic diseases. With the administration of medications in home settings, patients recover faster, are more comfortable, and save money. Several government and non-government programs aimed at reducing the burden of hospital stays by establishing infusion centers that provide quick IV infusion services are likely to have a positive impact on the market.



Furthermore, favorable government policies and regulations are expected to propel the industry growth. In addition, rising prevalence of diseases, such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening conditions, is expected to be a high impact rendering driver for the market. According to the WHO, at present, all the aforementioned diseases account for 60% of total deaths and 43% of the disease burden in U.S. This creates the need to infuse nutritional products that contain glutamine, phospholipids, glucose, and amino acids, which in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in the region.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Infusion pumps led the product segment in 2018 owing to their extensive use for the delivery of fluids, such as medications and nutrients, during infusion therapy

Needleless connectors is the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period. These devices provide protection from needlestick injuries

Anti-infective segment held the largest share in 2018 owing to a large number of procedures performed for administering antibiotics and antifungals

The chemotherapy segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period on account of initiatives undertaken pertaining to cancer treatment, such as development of infusion centers by the Cancer Treatment Centers of America

The market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of key companies

Most of these companies focus on new product development to maintain their position in the global home infusion therapy market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased database:

1.3.2 Internal database

1.3.3 Secondary sources

1.3.4 Primary research

1.3.5 Details of primary research

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1 Data analysis models

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Commodity flow analysis (model 1)

1.6.1.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives

1.8.1 Objective 1

1.8.2 Objective 2

1.8.3 Objective 3

1.8.4 Objective 4



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Market driver analysis

2.3.1.1 Growing geriatric population base

2.3.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

2.3.1.3 Rapid technological advancements

2.3.1.4 Growing incidence of hospital acquired infections

2.3.1.5 Home healthcare as cost effective alternative

2.3.1.6 Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

2.3.2 Market restrain analysis

2.3.2.1 Presence of complicated reimbursement framework and reimbursement cuts

2.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

2.4.1 Supplier Power: Moderate due to large number of manufacturers

2.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate due to presence of players entering into long-term contract

2.4.3 Substitution Threat: Low due to no/ less external substitutes

2.4.4 Threat from new entrant: Moderate due to brand recognition of the existing players

2.4.5 Competitive rivalry: High due to increasing mergers & acquisitions by major players

2.5 PESTEL Analysis

2.5.1 Political Landscape

2.5.2 Environmental Landscape

2.5.3 Social Landscape

2.5.4 Technology Landscape

2.5.5 Legal Landscape

2.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

2.6.1 Joint Ventures

2.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.3 Licensing & Partnership

2.6.4 Technology Collaborations

2.6.5 Strategic divestments

2.7 Procedure cost analysis/breakdown

2.8 List of Key End-users, by region / by product / by country

2.9 Technology Overview

2.9.1 Technology Timeline

2.10 Regulatory Framework

2.10.1 Reimbursement framework



Chapter 3 Home Infusion Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

3.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

3.2 Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

3.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2026

3.3.1 Infusion pumps

3.3.2 Intravenous Sets

3.3.3 Intravenous Sets Market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

3.3.4 IV Cannulas

3.3.5 Needleless Connectors



Chapter 4 Home Infusion Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

4.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, by Application, 2014 to 2026

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

4.3.1 Anti-Infective

4.3.2 Endocrinology

4.3.3 Hydration Therapy

4.3.4 Chemotherapy

4.3.5 Enteral Nutrition

4.3.6 Parenteral Nutrition

4.3.7 Specialty Pharmaceuticals

4.3.8 Others



Chapter 5 Home Infusion Therapy Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Regional Market Snapshot

5.4 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026

5.5 North America

5.6 Europe

5.7 Asia Pacific

5.8 Latin America

5.9 MEA



Chapter 6 Home Infusion Therapy Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

6.3 Public Companies

6.3.1 Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

6.3.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

6.3.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.3.4 Market Differentiators

6.3.5 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.4 Private Companies

6.4.1 List of key emerging companies

6.4.2 Regional network map

6.4.3 Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

6.5 Strategy Framework

6.6 Company Profiles

6.6.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.6.2 Baxter

6.6.3 Caesarea Medical Electronics

6.6.4 CareFusion Corporation

6.6.5 Fresenius Kabi

6.6.6 ICU Medical, Inc.

6.6.7 JMS Co. Ltd.

6.6.8 Smiths Medical

6.6.9 Terumo Corporation



