The World Market of Blood Preparation (2019-2026): Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors is the Most Lucrative Segment

The global blood preparation market size is expected to reach USD 56.78 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.6%, according to this new report. Demand for transfusion of blood and its components and increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders are expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period.



Increasing prevalence of thrombocytosis-associated disorders is also likely to boost market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 900,000 individuals are affected by Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) in U.S. each year, and 60,000-100,000 Americans die due to DVT/PE. Commercialization of drugs currently in the pipeline and introduction of new oral anticoagulants are expected to drive the market further.



Anticoagulants was the largest product segment in 2018 owing to increased R&D aimed at the development of novel prophylactic and therapeutic drugs. Re-launch of some key drug products, such as Urokinase in North America, are also likely to propel market growth over the coming years.



The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness high growth in future, owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, especially in Japan and Australia, and several untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of China and India.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Whole blood product segment held the largest share in 2018 due increased number of surgeries and trauma cases

Blood derivatives is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to use of these products in patients affected with infectious diseases, such as Ebola

Anticoagulants dominated the antithrombotic and anticoagulants product segment and are likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% due to launch of novel and efficient anticoagulant drugs in market

The direct factor Xa inhibitors is the most lucrative segment on account of the introduction of new oral products, such as Xarelto, aimed at addressing unmet medical needs

Angina blood vessel complications was the largest application segment due to rise in lifestyle-associated diseases and popularity of oral anticoagulants

North America was the largest regional blood preparation market in 2018 and will maintain the dominance over the forecast years

Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure along with high patient awareness and healthcare expenditure levels in North America will drive the regional market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Blood Preparation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.3. Reimbursement Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Blood Preparation Market Analysis Tools

3.6. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Blood Preparation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Product Dashboard

4.4. Global Blood Preparation Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

4.6. Whole Blood

4.7. Blood Components

4.8. Blood Derivatives



Chapter 5. Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Type market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Type Dashboard

5.4. Global Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Market, by Type, 2014 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

5.6. Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

5.7. Fibrinolytics

5.8. Anticoagulants



Chapter 6. Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Application Dashboard

6.4. Global Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Market, by Application, 2014 to 2026

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

6.6. Thrombocytosis

6.7. Pulmonary embolism

6.8. Renal impairment

6.9. Angina blood vessel complications

6.10. Others



Chapter 7. Blood Preparation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis, by product

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018 & 2026

7.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026:

7.5. North America

7.6. Europe

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.8. Latin America

7.9. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis, by type & application

8.1. Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

8.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026:

8.5. North America

8.6. Europe

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.8. Latin America

8.9. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Strategic Framework

9.1.1. GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.1.2. Pfizer Inc.

9.1.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

9.1.4. Leo Pharma A/S

9.1.5. Sanofi

9.1.6. Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.1.7. AstraZeneca plc

9.1.8. Baxter International Inc.



