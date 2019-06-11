Population Health Management Market Analysis 2018-2019 & Outlook to 2026 - Significant Rise in the Number of Patients Seeking Treatment for Chronic Illness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global population health management market was valued at US$ 21,079.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 81,539.8 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Significant rise in the number of patients seeking treatment for chronic illness

Increasing demand for IT-healthcare segment to streamline services pertaining to healthcare on a single platform

Emerging healthcare providers possessing the capability in disease management with refined clinical outcomes

Healthcare services are reigning the product segment for the population health management market. The paradigm shift from paid service to value-based healthcare delivery drives the market growth for healthcare services. Hospitals opt for services to create an in house system to assess patient data. The software segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increasing demand for the integrated healthcare system. Ability to manage multiple functions pertaining to healthcare on a single platform and well-managed network will provide the necessary impetus for the future growth of software solutions.



Healthcare providers are leading the end user segment for population health management. Inherent features such as excellent disease management with refined clinical outcomes drive the market growth for healthcare providers worldwide. It has adopted patient-centric care and has been successful in drastically reducing the cost burden associated with healthcare. Payers are third party insurance companies which provide reimbursement for the cost incurred during treatment. Proficiency in predicting analytical competency pertaining to population behavior and unstructured clinical outcomes will propel the healthcare payers market in the near future.



North America is the largest regional segment for population health management and holds a 36% market share. The chief factors responsible for its promising growth are rising prevalence of chronic ailment and increasing financial support and monetary aid provided to the healthcare segment by the government. Europe represents 32% and is holding the second position in the regional segment on account of a significant rise in the number of healthcare service providers. The Asia Pacific accounts for 21% share owing to the significant rise in IT-healthcare segment and rise in per capita income.



Software companies providing services pertaining to population health management are Cerner Corporation, Healthagen LLC, Health Catalyst, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumeris, McKesson Corporation, Persivia, Inc., ZeOmega, UnitedHealth Group.



Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Population Health Management Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Population Health Management Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Population Health Management Market, by End User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Population Health Management Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Population Health Management Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Population Health Management Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.3. Services



Chapter 5. Global Population Health Management Market, by End User

5.1. Overview

5.2. Providers

5.3. Payers

5.4. Employer Groups



Chapter 6. Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Population Health Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.2.1. North America Population Health Management Market, by Product, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Population Health Management Market, by End User, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Population Health Management Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Population Health Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Population Health Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.5. Latin America Population Health Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Population Health Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cerner Corporation

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Healthagen LLC

7.3. Health Catalyst

7.4. IBM Corporation

7.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.6. Lumeris

7.7. McKesson Corporation

7.8. Persivia Inc.

7.9. ZeOmega

7.10. UnitedHealth Group



