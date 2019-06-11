Global Green Chemicals Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Key Vendors - DowDuPont, INEOS, and Koninklijke DSM NV
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Chemicals Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The green chemicals market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.
Energy and basic hydrocarbon raw materials such as methane play an integral role in the chemical and related manufacturing industries to produce chemicals. Fossil fuels are valuable sources of energy and feedstock. However, high prices and depletion of fossil feedstock reserves such as natural gas, coal, and crude oil have demanded exploration for alternatives to energy and feedstocks for the chemical industry.
The rise in energy prices and growing awareness of hazardous effects of conventional energy sources has led governments to invest in alternatives such as green chemicals. Green chemicals can help in meeting the increasing demand for energy without adversely affecting the environment. Government initiatives concerning sustainable energy are also driving the need for green chemicals globally. Sustainable alternative fuels such as hydrogen, bioethanol, and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil) are developed to curb harmful emissions. These alternatives will produce negligible quantities of exhaust pollutants or greenhouse gases.
Market Overview
Stringent government regulations and policies
Rising air and water pollution levels are adversely affecting all countries of the world. Premature deaths were among the 40% of the health risks. The worsening air quality has prompted the government to introduce policies to reduce pollution and protect health. The imposition of stringent regulations by the government agencies is prompting chemical manufacturers to achieve a green environment with minimum or zero harmful emissions.
The increased demand for sustainable products has encouraged chemical manufacturers to use bio-based raw materials to produce alcohols, polymers, and other products. Bio-based chemical manufacturers have started following these regulations to achieve sustainable growth in the future.
Barriers in the implementation of green chemicals
Manufacturers of green chemicals have promising opportunities in the growing chemical industry globally. However, there is still a significant gap in the application of green chemicals in many end-user industries, such as electronics and construction. Many barriers are associated with green chemicals such as price and performance issues, supply chain complexities, market chaos, switching costs, and lack of analytical data on economic opportunities. However, the supply chain is unreliable.
To overcome the supply chain crisis, there should be a better understanding of the marketplace, smooth collaboration across various levels, development of smart policies for procurement, and consumer awareness by providing product knowledge to chemical industry leaders.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including BASF SE and Cargill Inc., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the high demand for green chemicals from emerging economies and scarcity of non-renewable sources will provide significant growth opportunities to the green chemical's manufacturers.
DowDuPont Inc., INEOS AG, and Koninklijke DSM NV. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Bioalcohols - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Biopolymers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Bio-organic acids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Bio-ketones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Green electronics for sustainable future
- Increasing investments in R&D activities
- Evolution of green chemistry in chemical industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- DowDuPont Inc.
- INEOS AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zvnjx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemicals
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.