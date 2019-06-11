Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Brentwood Home, Kingsdown, Restonic Mattress, Serta Simmons Bedding, & Tempur Sealy International
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hybrid mattress market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
The presence of a highly developed offline retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK will likely drive the global hybrid mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting the desired product among many brands under one roof. The rising number of brand-conscious consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded hybrid mattresses.
The prominent organized retail sector allows consumers to search for information on brands to differentiate them over quality, price, and comfort level before making their purchase decisions. The sale of hybrid mattresses via the offline retail channel is growing with a shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such as specialty stores. This will have a positive impact on the manufacturers and retailers of branded products in the market. Therefore, the increase in the number of manufacturer and third-party retail outlets along with omnichannel presence, will boost the growth of the market.
Market Overview
Growth of real estate and construction industry
The growth of the real estate industry has positively influenced the hospitality, tourism, and residential sector. This has resulted in an increased demand for household furnishings, including mattresses. Urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure are helping the global construction industry to grow. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for hybrid mattresses is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.
The high consumption of mattresses by the residential and hospitality sector has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users of the global hybrid mattress market. Residential sector activities, including new house construction and renovation and modification of existing houses, generate the demand for hybrid mattresses, which plays a vital role in shaping the global hybrid mattress market.
Volatility in raw material prices
The commonly used raw materials for hybrid mattresses are innerspring, helical spring, box spring, natural fiber, several types of foams (inducing PU foam and memory foam), and other covering materials. The availability of these raw materials varies from country to country, which affects the production capability of vendors. For instance, a variation in logistic service costs, price of raw materials, and availability of warehousing facility can change the production capabilities of a vendor. Therefore, the price of a finished product influences its adoption in the market. Thus, the volatility in raw material prices in various countries challenges the global hybrid mattress market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Brentwood Home and Kingsdown Inc., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth of real estate and construction industry and the highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries will provide significant growth opportunities to the hybrid mattress manufacturers.
Restonic Mattress Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of smart mattresses
- Growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses
- Growing need for multifunctional beds
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brentwood Home
- Kingsdown Inc.
- Restonic Mattress Corp.
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqeiuv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Beds and Bedding
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.