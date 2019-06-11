Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Brentwood Home, Kingsdown, Restonic Mattress, Serta Simmons Bedding, & Tempur Sealy International

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hybrid mattress market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.



The presence of a highly developed offline retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK will likely drive the global hybrid mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting the desired product among many brands under one roof. The rising number of brand-conscious consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded hybrid mattresses.



The prominent organized retail sector allows consumers to search for information on brands to differentiate them over quality, price, and comfort level before making their purchase decisions. The sale of hybrid mattresses via the offline retail channel is growing with a shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such as specialty stores. This will have a positive impact on the manufacturers and retailers of branded products in the market. Therefore, the increase in the number of manufacturer and third-party retail outlets along with omnichannel presence, will boost the growth of the market.



Market Overview



Growth of real estate and construction industry



The growth of the real estate industry has positively influenced the hospitality, tourism, and residential sector. This has resulted in an increased demand for household furnishings, including mattresses. Urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure are helping the global construction industry to grow. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for hybrid mattresses is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.



The high consumption of mattresses by the residential and hospitality sector has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users of the global hybrid mattress market. Residential sector activities, including new house construction and renovation and modification of existing houses, generate the demand for hybrid mattresses, which plays a vital role in shaping the global hybrid mattress market.



Volatility in raw material prices



The commonly used raw materials for hybrid mattresses are innerspring, helical spring, box spring, natural fiber, several types of foams (inducing PU foam and memory foam), and other covering materials. The availability of these raw materials varies from country to country, which affects the production capability of vendors. For instance, a variation in logistic service costs, price of raw materials, and availability of warehousing facility can change the production capabilities of a vendor. Therefore, the price of a finished product influences its adoption in the market. Thus, the volatility in raw material prices in various countries challenges the global hybrid mattress market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Brentwood Home and Kingsdown Inc., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth of real estate and construction industry and the highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries will provide significant growth opportunities to the hybrid mattress manufacturers.



Restonic Mattress Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of smart mattresses

Growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses

Growing need for multifunctional beds

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brentwood Home

Kingsdown Inc.

Restonic Mattress Corp.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



