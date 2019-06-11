Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report 2019: Annual Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015 Through 2022
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Cytogenetics in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies:
- Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization
- Array-based Technology
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Molecular (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Applied Spectral Imaging (USA)
- Biological Industries (Israel)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Cytognomix, Inc. (Canada)
- CytoTest, Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)
- Oxford Gene Technology (UK)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- SciGene Corporation (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Select FISH Procedures in Use
3D-FISH
Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity
Combined Binary Ratio-FISH
Cryo-FISH
Immuno-FISH
Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH
Array-based Technology
Array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH)
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
Transition from FISH to Array Based Technologies: The Ongoing Trend
Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical Pathological Testing
Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular Cytogenetic Testing
Impact of Shifting Focus of Biopharmaceuticals from Research to Development on Microarray Technology
Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Opportunity Indicator: Global Cancer Incidence on the Rise
Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
A Preface to Cytogenetics
Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
DNA and RNA
RNA (Ribose nucleic acid)
Chromosomes
Gene
Genotype
Phenotype
Haplotype
Karyotyping
Karyotype
Nick
Probe
Reporter Molecule
Copy Number
Copy Number Variation
Analysis of Copy Numbers Variations
Chromosomal Abnormalities in Human Beings
An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
Insertions
Deletions
Duplication
Rearrangement
Select Human Diseases/Abnormalities Arising due to Translocations
Molecular Cytogenetics: Definition and Scope
Application of Molecular Cytogenetics
Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
What is In Situ Hybridization?
How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization: The Process
Probe Types and Application
Types of Probes
Common Methods of Probe Preparation
Nick Translation and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Applications of FISH
Types of FISH
3D-FISH
ACM-FISH or Multicolor FISH
ArmFISH
Catalyzed Reporter Deposition-FISH
Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity
Cytochalasin-B -FISH
Combined Binary Ratio-FISH
Chromosome Orientation And Direction FISH
Combinatorial Oligonucleotide-FISH
Comet-FISH
Cryo-FISH
Double-Fusion-FISH
DNA Breakage Detection -FISH
e-FISH
Fiber-FISH
Flow-FISH
Fusion-Signal FISH
Halo-FISH
Harlequin-FISH
Immuno-FISH
Locked Nucleic Acids-FISH
M-FISH
Multilocus-FISH
Premature Chromosome Condensation-FISH
Peptide Nucleic Acids-FISH
Novel FISH Technology to Detect Plague Bacillus
Quantitative-FISH
Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH
Rainbow-FISH
Reverse-FISH
Recognition of Individual Genes-FISH
Expression-FISH
RxFISH
Split-Signal FISH
Telomere-FISH/Tissue-FISH/Tyramide-FISH (T-FISH)
Zoo-FISH
Spectral Karyotyping (SKY) Technique
Mouse FISH - a New Development
Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
CGH: The Process
CGH: Applications In Clinical Cytogenetics
Benefits of CGH Analysis in Clinical Genetics
Limitations of CGH
Advent of Microarray Technology
What are Microarrays?
Microarrays in Gene Expression Analysis
Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
Principle Underlying aCGH
Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
ACGH: The Process
aCGH: Potential Uses and Limitations
Potential Advantages of aCGH could be summarized as below
Limitations of aCGH
Analytical and Post-analytical Limitations
Interpretation of Results
Applications of aCGH
A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the Cytogenetics Technologies Market
Competition from European Vendors Remains Firm
Vendors Emphasize Collaborations
Select Cytogenetics Technology Collaborations Announced in the Recent Past
M&A Activity
Select Recently Finalized M&A Deals in the Cytogenetics Technologies Marketplace
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches
SciGene Introduces CytoBrite PLUS Slide Incubation System
ASI Unveils Updated GenASIs Platform
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
OGT Leverages Sysmex's European Network to Sell Cytocell FISH Products
Roche Molecular Systems to Shut NimbleGen Facility
Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology
GeneDx Joins Hands with UC Health for Molecular Testing Services
Empire Genomics Teams Up with KromaTiD for Oncology Diagnostics
CytoTest Expands Sales Team in Europe
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
Agilent Inks Co-Marketing Agreement with Applied Spectral Imaging
Empire Genomics Expands Global Distribution Network
CytoTest and CapitalBio to Jointly Develop Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Solutions
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
