Vortic Watch Company Announces Father’s Day Special with New Heritage Watch Builder to Modernize Family Heirlooms

The company’s exclusive service includes a new private web-app to design a custom wristwatch case around an heirloom pocket watch, preserving the family legacy.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortic Watch Company , an award-winning vintage pocket watch upcycling business, announces the new Heritage Watch Builder; an exclusive web-app to turn a family heirloom pocket watch into a new treasure. Combined with the Convert Your Watch service, the new Heritage Watch Builder incorporates a private link where photos of the family heirloom are uploaded to manipulate and design a new wristwatch built using the antique pocket watch. The web-app also offers ways to personalize the watch including design options and colors to use based on each specific piece and the option to engrave the back of the watch with a special message.



Vortic Watch Company is the only company that can preserve an antique American pocket watch and turn it into a one of a kind wristwatch.





/EIN News/ -- Vortic Watch Company operates out of a workshop space in Fort Collins, Colorado where the team salvages, restores, and preserves vintage pocket watches and turns them into one of a kind wristwatches. The engineering system is entirely made in the United States with most components produced in-house. Individual craftsmen rebuild the classic movement, then design, engineer and manufacture a case and strap system for the new wristwatch.

In honor of Father’s Day 2019, Vortic is offering 0% APR financing for 12 months on all services to create a gift that will last generations.

“Each June, we celebrate fatherhood and Vortic is proud to preserve this part of your family legacy,” says Vortic Watch co-founder, R.T. Custer. “The Heritage Watch Builder does just that and answers the question, 'What do we do with Grandfather’s pocket watch?' Each watch has a story. Write a new chapter for your family antique, convert your watch, revitalize it, and give your father a memorable gift he’ll cherish.”

Millions of pocket watches were made in America in the early 1900s and Custer says countless Americans have one in the family and don’t know what to do with the trinket. Vortic offers the solution by preserving the original antique mechanism inside these American pocket watches while modernizing them so the wearer can appreciate the original craftsmanship while still using the watch.

“Custom gifts that come from the heart are so much more meaningful,” says Custer, “We want to honor the paternal bond, whatever that looks like to you, to create a truly one-of-a-kind gift unique to your family that can be passed down from generation to generation.”

To learn more about the new Heritage Watch Builder and Exclusive App or for more information on Vortic Watch Company, please visit www.vorticwatches.com .

About Vortic Watch Company

Founded in 2013, Vortic Watch Company combines the cutting-edge technology of metal 3D printing with salvaged and restored antique American-made pocket watch movements to create bespoke wristwatches. Every Vortic watch is a one-of-a-kind timepiece. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, its products are available both online and at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.VorticWatches.com .

