Philips spotlights AI-powered health information management solutions at HIMSS & Health 2.0 Europe

Intelligent Connected Care solutions feature expansion of Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, Tasy EMR and Tele-ICU technology into Europe



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Helsinki, Finland – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest scalable and interoperable health information management portfolio at the HIMSS and Health 2.0 European Congress, taking place June 11-13 in Helsinki, Finland. Philips integrated solutions, enhanced by adaptive intelligence across key areas of health information management, address some of the biggest challenges facing Health IT professionals including inefficient workflows, interoperability, managing data overload and aggregation, cost control and cybersecurity.

Expansion of Philips Connected Care solutions into new markets



Earlier this year, Philips announced the latest iteration of its IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition , which combines Philips Radiology, Cardiology portfolios and PerformanceBridge , which now includes the new IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform, IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics and IntelliSpace Exchange solutions. The comprehensive enterprise-wide health informatics solution leverages adaptive intelligence and advanced technology, powered by Philips HealthSuite, to enable health systems to make informed and timely decisions, in the right place at the right time. Following several successful installations and clinical use in the U.S., Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is now available in Germany and the Middle East, with continued expansion to additional international markets planned in the coming months.

“The complexity of hospital IT operations is growing rapidly, causing increasing challenges for CIOs and health IT departments worldwide,” said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader of Connected Care at Philips. “Solutions like IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition further demonstrate Philips’ commitment to provide an intelligent, integrated system of data management and analytics to help facilitate more informed decision-making and care delivery to improve health outcomes, patient and staff experience and reduce cost of care.”

Philips has also extended its Acute Care Suite of critical care applications through successful Tele-ICU implementations in the UK, the Middle East, Australia and Japan to address the shortage of critical care expert physicians. The Philips eICU Program is a globally adopted solution, linking technology with evidence based care transformation. Through a centralized continuous model of clinical surveillance, advanced clinical decision support analytics enable providers to identify clinically meaningful results to intervene proactively at the earliest indication of patient deterioration. Data is then communicated via audio-video technology with bedside caregivers to develop the best course of treatment from wherever they are located. In addition, Philips Tasy EMR [1], a next generation electronic medical record solution, has expanded into the European market and Australia. Philips Tasy EMR offers one integrated solution across all care settings through a single platform and database to enable centralized management of clinical, organizational and administrative processes. Advanced clinical analytics allow for streamlining workflows, driving quality and efficiency of care and patient safety.

﻿Philips AI-powered solutions spotlight at HIMSS & Health 2.0

Philips integrated solutions feature smart enterprise systems, devices, software and services that bring together patient population data to help drive a more proactive approach to care. Data-driven actionable insights leverage AI to help enable precision diagnosis and standardization of care across the enterprise and improve workflows. Visitors to the Philips Booth (6a20) at HIMSS Europe will experience a full suite of integrated connected care solutions in key areas including:﻿

In hospital – Philips AI-based solutions manage vast amounts of patient-generated health data, integrate information within the EMR, and leverage predictive analytics to help drive better informed care decisions. Along with IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, additional solutions include: Philips Critical Care CIS , enables paperless clinical workflows and provides advanced analytics, decision support, integrated care management and reporting for the ICU, Operating Room and Anesthesia teams. Philips eICU , a scalable, centralized tele-ICU solution combining Audio/Visual technology, predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting to extend critical care resources to the bedside via technology regardless of location. Philips Interoperability open standards-based software solutions for fast and flawless data flows between medical systems and information sources at departmental and enterprise levels, and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) across health systems. Philips Tasy EMR , a comprehensive healthcare informatics solution currently used by nearly 1000 global healthcare institutions and named Best in KLAS PAS (Patient Administration System) Category Leader 2016 and 2017 in Latin America. PerformanceBridge, Philips’ vendor agnostic, integrated, scalable portfolio of services, analytics, tools, and support empowers hospital departments with real-time information to improve performance and build a program for continuous improvement.

– Philips AI-based solutions manage vast amounts of patient-generated health data, integrate information within the EMR, and leverage predictive analytics to help drive better informed care decisions. Along with IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, additional solutions include:

Precision Diagnosis – Integrated informatics solutions across cardiology, oncology and radiology, enable clinicians to access data from disparate sources in a holistic view to deliver information enhanced by adaptive intelligence applications for more confident diagnoses. Solutions include: Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine cloud-based platform brings together actionable clinical patient information from disparate data sources, intelligently organized across rich dashboards to facilitate collaborative diagnostic treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary Tumor Boards via Dana-Farber Oncology Pathways, Genomic Bioinformatics and Interpretation, Clinical Trial Matching and Clinical Dashboards. Philips Illumeo with Adaptive Intelligence introduces a new paradigm of clinically intelligent software designed to change how clinicians see, seek and share information by providing a tailored workflow experience which adapts to preferences and patient context.

– Integrated informatics solutions across cardiology, oncology and radiology, enable clinicians to access data from disparate sources in a holistic view to deliver information enhanced by adaptive intelligence applications for more confident diagnoses. Solutions include:

In the home – Sleep & Respiratory Care, featuring Philips COPD Pathway Management analytics, help manage COPD patients at home to reduce COPD readmissions and the total cost of care.

Care Management – Philips Patient Care Analytics features advanced technology to aggregate and analyze data to bridge the gap between acute and home-based care, supporting patients with programs to deliver the right care at the right time in the most appropriate and lowest care settings.

Beyond the exhibition floor, Philips executives and customers will also participate in plenary and speaker sessions throughout the event, addressing topics ranging from the latest in EMR innovation, to pushing the frontier of interoperability. A complete list of speaker sessions, dates and times is available here .

﻿Philips releases Future Health Index 2019 report at HIMSS Europe



Earlier today, Philips also announced its 2019 Future Health Index (FHI) report: ‘Transforming healthcare experiences: Exploring the impact of digital health technology on healthcare professionals and patients.’ Now in its fourth year, the report focuses on the role digital health technology plays in improving both the individual and the healthcare professional experience – two key pillars of healthcare’s ‘Quadruple Aim.’ To access the 2019 FHI report, visit https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/future-health-index/reports/2019/transforming-healthcare-experiences.html.

[1] Philips Tasy EMR is available for sale in Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Poland, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

