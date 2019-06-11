Codeproof Technologies Partners With Wireless Business Consultants (WBC), Sprint's Largest Authorized Business Dealer

A Modern Cloud-based Enterprise Mobility Management Platform. Easy Implementation, Reduced Cost and Maximum Scalability with Best in Class Customer Support.

/EIN News/ -- Bellevue, WA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeproof Technologies , a leading modern enterprise mobility management provider, today announced a strategic business collaboration with Wireless Business Consultants (WBC), a Sprint Telecommunications Master Agent. The collaboration brings together Codeproof Technologies’ #1 enterprise mobility management software platform and the vast B2B sales reach of WBC, enabling top-notch mobile device management (MDM) capabilities to Sprint business customers nationwide. These include mobile application management, application whitelisting, kiosk mode and various other mobile management and mobile security controls, among other critical device management and security features.

Every Sprint business customer using mobile devices for work needs the devices to be secure and managed. Codeproof has already empowered many Sprint business customers with advanced MDM capabilities throughout the nation. With a proven track record of exceeding expectations, collaboration with WBC will allow Codeproof to extend its advanced MDM solutions to a growing nationwide business market segment. Codeproof supports almost all OEMs and integrates with latest EMM frameworks such as Android Enterprise and Apple Business Manager.

Commenting on the announcement, Codeproof Technologies CEO, Satish Shetty, said: "For more than a year Codeproof team collaborated with Wireless Business Consultants and helped many Sprint business customers with their mobile device management and mobile security needs. Today’s partnership announcement takes this relationship to the next level. I look forward to work with WBC/Sprint and help many SME/enterprise customers with a modern enterprise mobility management solution from Codeproof."



Wireless Business Consultants Vice President of Partner Acquisitions, Dennis Sheaffer stated: "While there are several quality MDM solutions in the marketplace, we feel Codeproof is the pinnacle of these solutions and one that will provide Sprint customers a quality solution with excellent value at a reasonable price. We look forward to growing this strategic partnership which will in turn provide increased value to Sprint customers."



Codeproof’s powerful application whitelisting solution allows only required business apps enabled on the device and blocks all other OEM loaded non-business apps. Kiosk lockdown solution allows multiple app icons in the device with customization and branding. The automatic system software update and app updates makes device up to-date. The modern MDM feature such as enterprise factory reset protection secures the device from un-authorized factory reset and theft. Other features include prevention from distracted driving, campus camera blocking geofencing solutions and many more.

Codeproof EMM solution is also available for sale on Sprint IOT Factory market place. So, all sprint B2B sales nation-wide can sell it as a standalone MDM solution or as a solution bundled with mobile hardware.

About Codeproof:

Founded in 2011, Codeproof is an enterprise mobile security company that enables businesses to easily secure, deploy and manage mobile applications and corporate data on company-and employee-owned (BYOD) mobile devices including IoT. With a focus on corporate data leakage prevention through mobile end points, Codeproof offers an integrated security and mobile management platform built on top of Amazon's elastic cloud stack for maximum scalability and security. Key features include Mobile Application Management, Mobile Device Management and Mobile Content Management, Campus Camera blocking as well as ease of deployment for multiple device platforms, which enables businesses to quickly ramp up their security solutions, and managing of all devices from a single IT administrated cloud dashboard. For more information, visit www.codeproof.com



About Wireless Business Consultants:

Wireless Business Consultants (WBC) is Sprint's largest federally certified authorized business dealer, master agent and MSP. Founded in 2009 by Jason Kimbler, a 20-year veteran in wireless sales, Wireless Business Consultants' goal is to provide a solutions-based consultative approach to wireless sales, where the customer is always the first priority. Their mission is to simplify the complex world of wireless for businesses nationwide by providing mobile device and mobility management solutions necessary to improve business operations, efficiency, and profitability.

