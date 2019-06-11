Exterro Acquires Leading Data Privacy and Information Governance Software Company, Jordan Lawrence

PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for corporate legal and IT teams, today announced that it has acquired Jordan Lawrence, a leading provider of data privacy and information management software and the Association of Corporate Counsel’s exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance.



/EIN News/ -- Jordan Lawrence provides comprehensive privacy and information governance solutions that enable customers to manage their information compliantly, defensibly and cost effectively. With this acquisition, Exterro is poised to provide clients with the first fully integrated software platform for e-discovery, data privacy, security and compliance.

“The convergence of privacy, information governance, and e-discovery provides an opportunity for organizations to more effectively manage the many new and evolving data privacy and security regulations, such as CCPA and GDPR, while also addressing e-discovery needs under the FRCP. The combination of Jordan Lawrence and Exterro will deliver the only integrated software platform that provides organizations with the ability to address all of these challenges simultaneously, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs and unprecedented risk mitigation,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro.

Businesses are faced with mounting legal and regulatory obligations and ever-increasing risks around their data and the data they hold on behalf of others. However, there is significant overlap of the critical components of data management with regard to privacy, internal investigations, and e-discovery. With the combined technologies, domain expertise and track record of Exterro and Jordan Lawrence, clients will have, across all systems and resources, the requisite repeatable, defensible processes to:

Access, identify, and locate all responsive data

Assess, inventory and map their data

Manage, preserve, remove, collect or make portable their data

Document and manage the workflows associated with their data responsibilities and requirements

“One of the reasons we are thrilled to be a part of Exterro is having access to their large, innovative development organization. Our joint clients will benefit from a software platform that unites data inventory, e-discovery, and information governance solutions in one place,” said Alice Lawrence, Principal at Jordan Lawrence. “By combining our respective strengths, we will provide a solution that enables clients to easily know and act upon their data inventory, practice defensible information governance processes, and perform end-to-end e-discovery activities.”

“This is the perfect next step for Exterro, demonstrating once again its vision toward the future,” said Linda Luperchio, Director of Information Lifecycle Governance and E-Discovery at The Hanover Insurance. “This acquisition brings with it the technologies to address regulatory, compliance and legal requirements that often overlap, while maintaining an integrated platform, which will provide better information governance, visibility and efficiencies.”

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations address their regulatory, compliance, and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About Jordan Lawrence

Jordan Lawrence is a leading software and services company specializing in regulatory and legal compliance in the fields of data privacy, data minimization, and vendor process risk management. For more than 30 years, Jordan Lawrence has delivered software and services that have helped more than 1,000 clients meet international and domestic data privacy regulations pertaining to record retention, information management, data privacy and security. Its products include Data Inventory, Data Minimization (Data Retention and Disposal), Vendor Risk Profiling and Data Governance.

