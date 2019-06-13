Private LTE deployments will dominate CBRS indoor deployments; 200k CBRS radios/small cells are expected to be deployed by 2024.

MIAMI, FL AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) radio node market will grow from initial revenues of USD $3 million in 2019 to USD $100 million by 2024, driven primarily by private LTE deployments according to CBRS: The Indoor Market Opportunity and Forecasts 2019-2024 from Maravedis and EJL Wireless Research who worked jointly to produce this independent market report.

The report addresses the two clearly distinct market segments for indoor CBRS. The first is composed of the verticals who wish to deploy a private LTE network for their own purposes in order to leverage the end to end network security for IoT applications. The second is enterprise buildings which suffer from a notorious lack of proper cellular indoor coverage and believe that CBRS can solve the problem. We believe that public access CBRS networks will not be the primary driver for indoor CBRS technology adoption over the next several years. The early adopters of private LTE over CBRS will be hotels/casinos, warehouses, manufacturing, and select retail malls with adoption shifting to higher education and healthcare towards the latter part of our forecast.

“Deploying and managing a core network remains a challenge despite notable improvements in price and levels of complexity. Venue owners are not rushing to become neutral hosts themselves, nor are neutral host providers interested in the large bulk of office buildings who suffer from poor indoor coverage, at least not in the foreseeable future,” commented Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst at Maravedis and co-author of the report. “Much education is still required for enterprises to become more familiar with LTE technology and for system integrators to embrace the CBRS opportunity,” he added.

“We believe that current providers of small cell and DAS solutions for in-building coverage/capacity may be expecting a new significant opportunity to offset the decline in mobile operator funded DAS in-building projects. This is not going to occur within the next 2-3 years as the deployments and financial investments will be concentrated on the outdoor CBRS networks,” commented Earl Lum, President at EJL Wireless Research and co-author of the report.

CBRS is a business and technological puzzle, and many pieces still need to come together for this novel approach to spectrum sharing to work.

Key highlights of the report:

 EPC as a service is a promising alternative to the traditional do-it-yourself approach, but many pieces still need to be solved, including creating a dynamic roaming mechanism.

 RAN as a service is a potential catalyst in simplifying the complexities of deploying a LTE network.

 Enterprise system integrators need to learn and embrace the CBRS opportunity.

 Pricing models and economics for CBRS are barely nascent and will require time to mature.

 The mobile device ecosystem is emerging with Android and IoT devices available first in 2019 and a potential for Apple iPhones to launch at a later date in 2020.

MARAVEDIS LLC and EJL WIRELESS RESEARCH LLC are leading analyst firms focusing on wireless infrastructure strategies.

