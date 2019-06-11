Match-Trade moves to a new office and expands management team.

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, California, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of clients seeking optimal solutions for Forex brokerage business requires continuous expansion of the turnkey Forex white label platforms and cryptocurrency solutions for brokers. Match-Trade's long-term development strategy includes a plan to launch a new product for Forex brokers expanding company's offer with a new segment of services based on in-house technology.

Photo: Piotr Łągiewski





The constant development of the Company forced a move to a larger office. The new European headquarters is located on the 5th floor at Królewska 18 street in the strict business center of Warsaw and specially designed to cater to the needs of dynamically growing IT department, client support, and the business advisory team. At the same time, the company refreshed its online image by launching a brand new website . Apart from the new graphic design, the site has a new structure with solutions for existing Forex brokers that will allow them to develop and optimize their business and a special offer for clients who want to start their own brokerage business.

"As a global company, we work with clients around the world, and we have offices in Asia and the United States of America. Right now, we are establishing a local representation for the MENA zone countries. Warsaw is a perfect location in the center of Europe and Poland with rapidly growing FinTech industry is attracting high-class IT experts," said Michael Karczewski, Head of Business Operations at Match-Trade Technologies.

At the beginning of May, a new member joined the team - Piotr Łągiewski took the position of Head of Product Development. Piotr gained his experience working for one of the largest brokerage companies in Europe, X-Trade Brokers. He was involved in the creation and development of a variety of products for the FX industry, including xStation - a web-based trading platform, Client Office, and CRM. At Match-Trade he will be responsible for setting product development directions and launching a completely new solution that will be offered by Match-Trade Technologies later this year.

In addition to building new solutions, Match-Trade plans to develop a network of partners and local representatives further to provide the best support for its clients in different regions of the world.

Attachment

Match-Trade Technologies LLC Phone: +1 949 407 7046 Email: contact@match-trade.com Skype: match-trade



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.