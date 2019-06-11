ONCURIOUS NV Receives Project Grant from VLAIO to Progress its Pipeline of Next Generation Cancer Immunotherapies

Leuven, Belgium 11 June 2019 - ONCURIOUS NV, a Belgium-based biotech company focusing on the development of innovative oncology treatments, today announces that it has received from Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) a project grant of close to €1 million to support the further pre-clinical development of its pipeline of next generation cancer immunotherapies. Oncurious will do this in close collaboration with VIB Discovery Sciences, steered by the scientific input of the VIB founding labs.

This non-dilutive grant funding will be used to identify a number of multi-specific biologics with distinct modes of action against immunomodulatory targets. These candidates will then be assessed in pre-clinical tumor models, both as monotherapies and in combination with standard of care treatment. The funds will also support the further development of Oncurious, including the recruitment of several scientists.

Patrik De Haes, MD, Executive Chairman of ONCURIOUS NV comments, "We are delighted by the potential of our pipeline of next generation immunotherapies and this project grant will provide us with funding to generate and select the most appropriate candidates to take further into pre-clinical development. We believe that the development of our immunotherapy pipeline, will in time, be an important source of value for Oncurious' shareholders."

Johan Cardoen, PhD, Managing Director of VIB comments, "We are pleased that VLAIO has recognized the compelling science behind our portfolio of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. This grant funding will enable Oncurious to hire scientists and conduct a range of experiments designed to provide the data needed to select the most appropriate novel immuno-oncology assets for further development."

About ONCURIOUS NV

ONCURIOUS NV is a Belgium-based privately held oncology company focused on the development of innovative medicines for the treatment of cancers. The Company is a venture between Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) and VIB, the leading life science research institute in Flanders, Belgium.

Oncurious is focused on developing a portfolio of next generation immuno-oncology assets and targets. The company is also recruiting patients into a Phase I/IIa clinical program with TB-403 for the treatment of medulloblastoma, a rare life-threatening brain tumor that mainly affects children.

About VIB

VIB is a strategic research center in life sciences and biotech. The results of VIB's top research are actively translated into added value for society. VIB unites the expertise of 81 research groups thematically organized into 8 research centers. VIB's technology transfer team proactively translates new biological findings into new economic activities, such as starting up new companies and partnerships with the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Since its foundation in 1996, VIB has created 20 start-up companies. VIB also engages actively in the public debate on biotechnology by developing and disseminating a wide range of science-based information about all aspects of biotechnology. VIB has a close partnership with five Flemish universities - Ghent University, KU Leuven, University of Antwerp, Vrije Universiteit Brussel and Hasselt University. More information: www.vib.be.

About OXURION NV

OXURION NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company is currently developing a competitive pipeline of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness of people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase 2 study in combination with Lucentis®. THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1). Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist in development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Both THR-149 and THR-687 are in Phase 1 clinical studies.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

