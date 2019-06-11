Reinsurance Market to grow at 3.3% CAGR to hit $318.9 Bn by 2025 - Industry Analysis by 2019 Trends, Recent Developments, Technology Trends, Government Policy, and Investment Opportunities

OrbisResearch.com has Published "Global Reinsurance Market 2019-2025 Trends and Outlook" research report to its store. The report studies Reinsurance Top Players, Potential Application, Challenge and Risk, Downside Risks of Economy, Constraints and Threat, Driving Force, Economic Fluctuations and Other Risk Factors

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

In 2018, the global Reinsurance market size was 254900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 318900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2019 and 2025

Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

This report studies the Reinsurance market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key players covered in the report are Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre, Alleghany, Everest Re, XL Catlin, Maiden Re, Fairfax, AXIS, Mitsui Sumitomo, Sompo, and Tokio Marine.

The “Global Reinsurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions(North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) , Types (P&C Reinsurance and Life Reinsurance) and Application (Direct Writing and Broker)” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Reinsurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Reinsurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Reinsurance market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Reinsurance

2 Global Reinsurance Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

7 China Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Reinsurance Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Reinsurance Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

