The Commodores Tour The US In Celebration of Their 50th Anniversary

The Commodores Live The Commodores

MOTOWN LEGENDS & ICONS FOR OVER 50 YEARS 70 MILLION ALBUMS SOLD 7 #1 HITS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores will be touring the US in celebration of their 50th Anniversary! The Commodores' Walter “Clyde” Orange, James Dean “JD” Nicholas and William “WAK” King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs. The Commodores brand is bigger than ever as they continue to blaze trails all over the world.Two Alabama cities recently honored the music legacy of the Commodores! Tuskegee declared Friday March 29, 2019 to be Commodores Day, and Montgomery declared the band members to be honorary residents, receiving keys to the city! A celebration was held at the Commodore Museum, the site of the Commodores' former rehearsal and recording studio in Tuskegee. The Commodores was originally formed by a group of college students at Tuskegee Institute just over 50 years ago.In 1968 the group was formed while all the members were in college at Tuskeegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On,” the Commodores became proven artists. For five decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song “Brick House,” the Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.Don't miss your chance to feature one of the most successful vocal groups of all time in 2018 and beyond as The Commodores continue to thrill audiences with their Greatest Hits Tour – Live!Tour Dates:JUN 01 - Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, CAJUN 14 - San Mateo County Fair, San Mateo, CAJUN 22 - Hon-Dah Resort Casino, Pinetop, AZJUL 12 - IP Casino Resort Spa, Biloxi, MSJUL 13 - Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City, LAJUL 16 - Village Green, Elk Grove Village, ILJUL 17 - Fraze Pavilion, Kettering, OHAUG 10 - Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, WIAUG 18 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CAAUG 25 - Embarcadero Marina Park South, San Diego, CAAUG 30 - Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center, Salem, ORSEP 07 - Madera District Fair, Madera, CAOCT 11 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Washington, PAFEB 10 - Ultimate Disco Cruise, Miami, FL (with KC and the Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, Pointer Sisters and more…)ACCOLADES & ACHIEVEMENTS75 Million Albums Sold Worldwide7 - #1 singles5 - #1 Albums20 - Top 10 Singles15 - Top 10 Albums1985 Grammy Award - “Nightshift”1987 Antwerp Diamond Microphone AwardVocal Group Hall of Fame InducteesThe 58th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Outstanding Achievement Award (2016)2018 Casino Entertainment Awards “Musical Artist of the Year”The Commodores official website: http://www.commodoreslive.com/ MANAGEMENT21st Century Artists, Inc.(212) 254-5500jovan@21stca.comBOOKINGSeth Shomes / United Talent Agency(310) 273-6700seth.shomes@unitedtalent.comPress inquiries:



