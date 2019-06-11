Carla Hulce of Hulce Consulting Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lie we tell ourselves in America that our schools are doing really well. People who are successful had wonderful K-12 experiences because they were prepared, but most kids are either working class or live in poverty. They might not even speak English. That's the true picture of the American schools, not the kids who live in the suburbs who are going to do well no matter what.

Carla Hulce is the founder of Hulce Consulting Group, an educational consulting group that specializes in the design of coherent, performance-based learning environments aimed at improving the academic achievement of all students and improving the effectiveness and retention of leaders.

With 25 years of experience working with in public education, spending the majority working in Chicago Public Schools, Hulce has developed a framework that can help propel any school district to be a high-performing school district.

“I'm trying to elevate educators,” says Hulce. “We believe in the public education system and we strive to create a comprehensive K-12 infrastructure that results in academic and social-emotional success for all students. It’s about creating a teaching and learning environments that will serve all kids no matter who they are. We can literally transform your district."

While most reform policies for K-12 education typically focus on teachers, HCG is exclusively focused on leaders. Leaders impact the teachers who impact the students. Shaping the future through expertise, innovation and thought leadership, HCG coaches superintendents and principals, applying the principles of performance management to K-12 education.

Performance management is the development and implementation of policies and procedures that ensures students’ needs are met consistent with the goals and objectives of the school.

“A performance management culture is different from what predominantly exists in schools and districts now where not much happens beyond looking at data,” says Hulce. “We help leaders build a performance management district that can run more effectively and more efficiently.”

HCG conducts needs assessments of districts, developing road maps to help them tackle their problems and support them throughout that journey.

Hulce says one of HCG’s missions is to dismantle the current infrastructure of K-12 pre-service education.

“Our colleges of education are broken,” says Hulce. “It's a rare thing if the coursework connects to the actual thing you'll be doing when you're teaching or a leader. Most professors have never run a school or managed a district, so there's a wide chasm between pre-service and in-service. We need smart people who not only have the concept knowledge, but also know how to manage, build, support the adults in the building as well as the students, bringing out the best in people.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Carla Hulce in an interview with Jim Masters on June 13th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Hulce Consulting Group, visit www.thehcg.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.