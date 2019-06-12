XTI Aircraft Company Announces Additional Orders for the TriFan 600 Hybrid-Electric Vertical Takeoff Airplane

Above the Weather No Need for a Runway TriFan 600 is Coming to Australia!

Pre-sales program orders now at 80 airplanes

This brings our total to 80, representing over a half billion dollars in future revenues” — XTI CEO Robert LaBelle

DENVER, CO, USA, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today that customers in North America and Australia have placed additional orders for the TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane under XTI’s pre-sales program.“This brings our total to 80, representing over a half billion dollars in future revenues,” said Robert LaBelle, Chief Executive Officer of XTI. “The new orders come on the heels of our successful initial hover tests, which we announced on May 8,” LaBelle continued, “and our sales and service agreement with Heliflite in Australia. There has been an increase in the level of interest since we began the flight test program.”“Two orders are from Heliflite, our new partner in sales and service in Australia, New Zealand, Oceania, Indonesia and the Philippines” said LaBelle. “As our development program progresses, operators and others increasingly see the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane with its cleaner state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system, extremely low operating costs, and patented technology, vertical takeoff combined with the ability to fly long-range and the speed and comfort of a business aircraft.”The company has consistently grown the number of orders from customers around the world, beginning with the first orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show. This was followed by orders at the October 2017 and October 2018 NBAA conventions.The TriFan 600 is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.XTI launched a formal stock offering in 2016 under SEC Regulation A+, which is open to all unaccredited and accredited investors around the globe. Shares in XTI may be purchased at www. startengine .com/xti-aircraft providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and significant growth potential.ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANYXTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, founded in 2012. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . To invest, go to www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , or accredited investors may contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:Robert LaBelleChief Executive OfficerXTI Aircraft CompanyCentennial AirportEnglewood, Colorado 80112(571) 216-1594rlabelle@xtiaircraft.comAN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING AN INVESTMENT.

