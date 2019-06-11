Video game champion-turned-intellectual property attorney Stephen McArthur leads panel at LLS

Stephen McArthur moderated a panel at LLS Monday afternoon about the state of Betting, Loot Boxes, and Gambling in Esports

Many video game companies are gambling and they don't even realize it. Most states would consider their video game a game of chance, even if it takes a lot of skill to win.” — Stephen McArthur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Media Contact:L.J. Williamson(818) 823-0027lj@newsroompr.comVideo game champion-turned-intellectual property attorney Stephen McArthur leads panel at LLSStephen McArthur moderated a panel at LLS Monday afternoon about the state of Betting, Loot Boxes, and Gambling in EsportsLos Angeles, CA - June 10, 2019 - Stephen McArthur, founding attorney of The McArthur Law Firm moderated a panel at LLS Monday afternoon on the topic of “Betting, Loot Boxes, and Gambling in Esports” on the eve of E3.The panel was part of the 2nd Annual Esports Bar Association Conference and he was joined by speakers Jessica Feil, Aalok Sharma, and Sean Kane.“Many video game companies are gambling and they don't even realize it,” said McArthur, who will also be participating in E3, the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products. “Most states would consider their video game a game of chance, even if it takes a lot of skill to win. Loot boxes, random items, and even cosmetic skins can raise the specter of gambling, which is a criminal offense.”In recent weeks, avid gamer Stephen McArthur has been quoted in numerous articles, commenting on the FTC regulations on streamers , contract disputes, such as the “Tfue” FaZe Clan contract , and children’s video gambling For E3 media interviews, contact L.J. Williamson at lj@newsroompr.com or (818) 823-0027.About the McArthur Law Firm:The McArthur Law Firm works directly with interactive entertainment and software companies to create strategies to protect their brands against poachers and to protect their companies against frivolous intellectual property claims. They have represented clients across the technology spectrum, but particularly those associated with the interactive entertainment and software industries. For more information, please visit www.smcarthurlaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.